Sink & Spout Manchester, NH Newly Remodeled Showroom

Concord, NH, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sink & Spout, The Granite Group’s retail showroom division, has announced the reopening of its showroom in Manchester, NH.

Located off Exit 6 on Route 293, next to the Amoskeag Circle, the Manchester Sink & Spout now offers a new space built to inspire bath, kitchen, and lighting selections that fit every style and budget.

Once in the showroom, the Sink & Spout sales team helps customers explore a wide array of tubs, vanities, showers, sinks, faucets, lighting, and more from Kohler, House of Rohl, Perrin & Rowe, Brizo, Bertch, Hinkley, BainUltra, and many other brands.

Everywhere you look inside the newly remodeled showroom, you will also see dozens of styles of indoor and outdoor lights. “Often lighting is an afterthought,” shared Sink & Spout Senior Sales Associate Danielle Gagne, “and we like to help people think of lighting as an integral part of their project. When this happens, it opens up opportunities to match finishes or coordinate with the style they’ve chosen for their bath or kitchen fixtures.”

For fans of the television show “Dream Home Makeover,” Sink & Spout offers a unique opportunity to add a little “Studio McGee” to a customer’s home in an affordable way. “We were one of the first companies in New England to offer a full selection of Kohler x Studio McGee bath, kitchen, and lighting fixtures,” explains Sink & Spout Showroom Sales Director Dan Lorenz. “Our showroom team can help guide you to Shea McGee’s Malin or Seagrove vanity options, as well as her Edalyn kitchen faucet that pairs perfectly with many sinks, including Kohler’s Ironridge® design.”

The new Manchester showroom is a place to browse and gather ideas while in the “dreaming phase” of a project, and when the time is right, it’s also an ideal resource for customers ready to consult with a person who has the expertise necessary to answer questions that will help guide them to the best options for their family’s needs. “We don’t believe in high-pressure selling techniques,” explains Lorenz. “We work much better in partnership with our customers. Our team will be there with you during every step and work with your contractor to help make your delivery and installation go smoothly.”

