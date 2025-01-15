The Perfume Shop partners with GXO for high street deliveries GXO has partnered with The Perfume Shop to provide weekly high street deliveries to more than 200 stores through its shared transport network, helping reduce environmental impact, urban congestion and transportation costs.

LONDON, U.K., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has partnered with The Perfume Shop, the UK’s largest specialist fragrance retailer, to provide weekly high street deliveries to more than 200 stores through its shared transport network, helping reduce environmental impact, urban congestion and transportation costs.

“We’re delighted to be the partner of choice for The Perfume Shop to keep their high street stores across the UK fully stocked,” said Richard Ball, Director, Shared Transport Network, GXO. “Shared transport networks help retailers like The Perfume Shop reduce their impact on the environment, whilst benefiting from lower transportation costs. High street locations are vital for all retailers, particularly omnichannel retailers, and it’s essential they receive the stock they need in the most efficient way possible. By partnering with GXO, our customers can concentrate on providing the best retail experience for consumers, knowing stock will be in the right place at the right time, with less impact on the environment and at reduced cost.”

Gill Smith, Managing Director at The Perfume Shop said: “It is important for us to have a logistics partner that can offer regular deliveries to our stores whilst still being environmentally efficient. Partnering with GXO meant we found a solution that avoided empty space in vehicles and kept our operation efficient and cost effective. Since working alongside GXO, we have been able to maintain our excellent customer experience whilst improving our impact on the environment.”

GXO’s shared transport fleet combines deliveries for multiple retailers helping reduce the number of vehicles driving in and out of already busy city centres. On average, GXO will operate vehicles with deliveries from five different customers, stopping at 8 to 10 locations throughout the journey, making them more efficient than a dedicated delivery service. If not full, dedicated transport solutions can cost a retailer 5kg of CO2 per litre more than a shared user vehicle.

With fewer vehicles on the road, shared logistics transport also reduces urban congestion. This is particularly important as cities implement policies to limit vehicle emissions and promote cleaner, more efficient transportation solutions.

