Base, NextDent Cast — engineered to deliver improved mechanical properties Addition of NextDent LCD1 small format, easy-to-use printer opens opportunities for clinicians to bring 3D printing into office for improved efficiency, enhanced patient experience

ROCK HILL, S.C., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced innovations to strengthen its industry-leading digital dentistry portfolio: new materials, NextDent Base and NextDent Cast, and a new printing platform, the NextDent LCD1. These offerings help the company’s customers accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing as part of their workflows, and drive new levels of speed, productivity, efficiency, and precision while also providing opportunities to improve the patient experience.

New Materials

3D Systems offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of dental 3D printing materials enabling dental laboratories and clinics to address a wide range of applications such as trays, orthodontic and prosthodontic models, surgical guides, dentures, orthodontic splints, crowns, and bridges. Today, the company is pleased to share the following enhancements:

NextDent Base is suitable for printing all types of removable denture bases. This material is the third generation of the company’s denture base material for 3D printing and has excellent mechanical properties. The feedback on the previous generation of this material provided the R&D team with clear direction including high break resistance and robust printability. NextDent Base is truly comparable to conventional denture base materials and will provide patients with long-lasting, impact-resistant dentures. NextDent Base will be available in four colors to match a variety of aesthetics and is planned to be available for ordering in select markets later this year.

NextDent Cast is a residue-free, easy burn-out 3D printing material suited for a variety of applications including RPDs, crowns, and bridges. The latest version which produces parts in blue color enables improved printability and easier burn-out and provides a castable part that is stable and strong. NextDent Cast is available for immediate ordering.

NextDent LCD1 Makes Digital Dentistry More Accessible for Clinicians

3D Systems redefined digital dentistry with the introduction of the NextDent 5100. Built upon the company’s revolutionary high-speed Figure 4® 3D printing technology and leveraging the performance of its materials portfolio, the NextDent 5100 can address a breadth of application needs resulting in unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, productivity, and total cost of operation.

The company is now pleased to offer the NextDent LCD1, a smaller footprint, easy-to-use printer designed to deliver high-quality results. The compact footprint combined with simple touchscreen operation makes this an ideal printer for use in small office environments where the production volumes may be less demanding. The NextDent LCD1 uses LCD technology and features auto-calibration to deliver parts with a very smooth surface finish, 3X faster than is possible with stereolithography (SLA) printers. When combined with the company’s resins and new NextDent Wash & Cure for post-processing, clinicians have an easy-to-use workflow that delivers high-quality results. The NextDent LCD1 is available for immediate ordering.

“We have a rich history as a leading innovator in both 3D printing technology and dental materials,” said Stef Vanneste, vice president & general manager, dental, 3D Systems. “Our goal is to ensure we are addressing our customers’ needs with our solutions, and these enhancements to our portfolio are yet another step in achieving that goal. Both new materials announced today are next-generation materials, specifically engineered with our customers’ feedback on the earlier versions in mind. NextDent Base is a completely new formulation that demonstrates high break resistance and beautiful base shades. We firmly believe that these products will further enable the adoption of 3D printing in dentistry and improve the patient experience.”

3D Systems will showcase its full portfolio of digital dentistry solutions, including these latest innovations, in its booth (Hall 3.1, Booth K010/L010) at IDS 2023, March 14-18 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction – empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

