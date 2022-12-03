88 Tactical Founder and CEO, Shea Degan, in partnership with Danny White and Chris Erickson of City Ventures, announced the opening of its highly anticipated state-of-the-art restaurant, lounge, and shooting range.

OMAHA, Nebraska, Dec. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 88 Tactical Founder and CEO, Shea Degan, in partnership with Danny White and Chris Erickson of City Ventures, announced the opening of its highly anticipated state-of-the-art restaurant, lounge, and shooting range.

“Our previous resources have always limited our culinary team’s ability to showcase their talents,” explains Founder and CEO, Shea Degan. “The restaurant expansion will allow us to take the dining experience and quality of food to the next level for our members.”

The grand opening of 88 Tactical’s new Founders Club restaurant is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2. The restaurant expansion includes a new kitchen that boasts over 3,000 sq. ft, dining room that seats 300+, bar and lounge section, live entertainment area, private event dining section, Topgolf Swing Suite, outdoor patio and lounge that seats 100+, and 20 digitalized shooting lanes.

88 Tactical has retained top culinary professionals with decades of experience and a multitude of accolades to provide a quality dining experience for guests. Menus will be chef-inspired and member-driven. Members can expect to see everything from the freshest seafood available, to a steak program featuring wagyu and prime-select cuts of beef. International style flavors from all over the world will also be offered, with rare foods unavailable elsewhere in Omaha. American classics, seasonal foods, and favorites will continue to be available. To round out the menu, a Master Sommelier was brought on board to work with chefs, carefully curating our wine and beverage selections. 88 Tactical’s sommelier is one of only 269 people in the world to have attained this title.

These exciting enhancements are sure to elevate the entire dining experience at 88 Tactical to a whole new level.

About 88 Tactical

88 Tactical is a multifaceted organization that provides an inviting and empowering community for individuals, families, and professionals to discover their confidence. Known for its offering of top-level training courses for adults, youth, and law enforcement, it is also a family-centric community that teaches life-saving skills, cultivates confidence, and provides a unique entertainment experience. 88 Tactical’s amenities, training classes, social atmosphere, and activities give people of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to learn new skills, bond, and create lifelong memories. 88 Tactical’s headquarters are located at 15350 Shepard Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68138. For more information, visit 88tactical.com.

