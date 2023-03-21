Telco Sales Increase 59%, Wireless Revenues Up 49%, for Year-Ended December 31, 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022, the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company has changed its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 and the current fiscal year runs from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 (fiscal 2022).

“This was a milestone year for ADDvantage Technologies, as we grew both our segments and delivered full-year positive net income, even with a challenging fourth quarter impacted by weather and economic headwinds,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “Our Telco segment drove the majority of our growth, and this business benefits from customers seeking lower-cost technology such as our high-quality optical transport and refurbished end-user solutions. Our Wireless segment grew steadily throughout the year, delivering 49% year-over-year growth. We continue to gain market share in our target regions.”

“Recent upheaval in the wireless industry, and struggles of longstanding players, is creating new and exciting opportunities for us,” continued Mr. Hart. “Leading carriers are seeking new partners, partly due to the volume of work and partly due to issues involving legacy providers. We are well-positioned to secure new, long-term contracts due to our strong relationships with carriers and our capabilities.”

Financial Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2022

Fourth quarter sales were $19.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 5% compared to $18.7 million last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $0.8 million, or 11% in Wireless revenue due to 5G tower work, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 1%, in Telco revenue.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, or 27% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $4.6 million, or 25% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased $0.3 million, or 10%, to $2.2 million reflecting the previously announced cost-reduction initiatives. Consolidated selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses include overhead, which consist of personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories, decreased $0.6 million or 16%, to $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $3.7 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.5 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter last year. The December quarter is typically slow due to weather which impacts Wireless work, and holidays which impact Telco sales.

Financial Results for the 12 Months ended December 31, 2022 (the period from January 1 to December 31)

For fiscal 2022, sales were $97.0 million, an increase of 56% compared to $62.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Wireless segment revenue increased 49% to $30.8 million and Telco segment revenue increased 59% to $66.2 million.

Gross profit was $27.8 million, or 29% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $16.1 million, or 26% gross margin, for the prior year. Operating expenses increased $0.5 million to $9.8 million. Full-year net income was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or $(0.52) per basic and diluted share last year.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared with $2.4 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had net inventories of $9.6 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company paid off its line of credit. Outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022 was $1.9 million, consisting of vehicle financing leases.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,552 $ 1,837 Restricted cash 1,101 581 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $262 and $250, respectively 1,682 6,469 Unbilled revenue 5,005 2,219 Income tax receivable 102 — Inventories, net of allowance of $3,871 and $3,567, respectively 9,563 5,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,399 1,371 Total current assets 21,404 18,130 Property and equipment, at cost: Machinery and equipment 5,542 5,354 Leasehold improvements 899 821 Total property and equipment, at cost 6,441 6,175 Less: Accumulated depreciation (3,057 ) (2,558 ) Net property and equipment 3,384 3,617 Right-of-use lease assets 1,540 2,466 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 709 1,027 Goodwill 58 58 Other assets 123 128 Total assets $ 27,218 $ 25,426

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,407 $ 6,812 Accrued expenses 1,445 1,184 Deferred revenue 148 207 Bank line of credit — 2,050 Right-of-use lease obligations, current 1,204 1,177 Finance lease obligations, current 636 652 Other current liabilities 442 706 Total current liabilities 13,282 12,788 Right-of-use lease obligations, long-term 635 1,839 Finance lease obligations, long-term 1,254 1,484 Total liabilities 15,171 16,111 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 14,132,033 and 13,041,127 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 141 130 Paid in capital 2,585 335 Retained earnings 9,321 8,850 Total shareholders’ equity $ 12,047 $ 9,315 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,218 $ 25,426









ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 19,554 $ 18,690 $ 97,028 $ 62,160 Cost of sales 14,213 14,059 69,239 46,033 Gross profit 5,341 4,631 27,789 16,127 Operating expenses 2,245 2,500 9,845 9,329 Selling, general and administrative expense 3,112 3,688 15,571 14,890 Depreciation and amortization expense 309 345 1,234 1,228 Gain on disposal of assets 29 — 338 23 Income (loss) from operations (296 ) (1,902 ) 1,477 (9,297 ) Other income (expense): Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,955 Interest income — — — 135 Interest expense (42 ) (55 ) (176 ) (238 ) Other expense (147 ) (72 ) (822 ) (110 ) Other income (expense), net (189 ) (127 ) (998 ) 2,742 Income (loss) before income taxes (485 ) (2,029 ) 479 (6,555 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 8 — 8 (53 ) Net income (loss) $ (493 ) $ (2,029 ) $ 471 $ (6,502 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.52 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic and diluted 14,023,911 12,683,312 13,484,271 12,401,043









Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes stock compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment of intangibles and right of use assets, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

A reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA follows, in thousands:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (933 ) $ 637 $ (296 ) $ (2,326 ) $ 424 $ (1,902 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 188 121 309 220 125 345 Stock compensation expense 40 30 70 144 137 281 Adjusted EBITDA $ (705 ) $ 788 $ 83 $ (1,962 ) $ 686 $ (1,276 )