The nationwide durable medical equipment (DME) provider continues to advocate for making items like diapers and breast pumps tax-free on a state by state basis

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aeroflow Healthcare , a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment through insurance, today celebrated the passage of Texas SB 379 after directly advocating and lobbying for the change in the state. This piece of legislation will benefit hundreds of thousands of families and individuals by eliminating taxation on numerous care products such as diapers and breast pumps, starting September 1, 2023.

Aeroflow Healthcare has been active across numerous U.S. states this year to advocate for changes in accessibility to care and health supplies. The DME provider directly lobbied with the Texas House and Senate on the diaper tax elimination (HB 300), and pushed for adding breast pumps to the exemption, resulting in its inclusion in SB 379. As a result, Texas residents will now be able to obtain the following products, tax free: adult and child diapers, breast pumps, bottles, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, maternity clothing and wound care dressing.

“We are encouraged to see SB 379 pass, yet another reflection of the work our government relations team has conducted to ensure more patients and caregivers can access medically-necessary products and resources to live a healthier life,” said Ryan Bullock, COO at Aeroflow Healthcare. “Both Texas and the recent addition of Florida this past May are two significant additions to the growing number of states our team has successfully lobbied in to enact important legislation changes. We look forward to continuing our mission of breaking down legislative barriers that currently block patients from obtaining products and care in other states.”

For over a decade, Aeroflow Healthcare has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. The passing of Texas’s HB 379 comes at a time when the provider is taking further steps to bolster their government relations efforts in order to improve equitable access to care. The recently announced program will shine a spotlight on policies at both the state and federal levels to make critical healthcare products like breast pumps and diapers more affordable, prioritizing quality of life for all.

Aeroflow Healthcare navigates the complicated world of insurance coverage, connecting patients with available medical devices and ongoing support. With a large catalog of products, paired with education, and personalized services, the health-solutions provider has guided millions of wellness journeys since 2001 and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit https://aeroflowinc.com/ .

