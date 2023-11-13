New board members bring expertise in public health, labor markets, and poverty

Arlington, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institutes for Research (AIR) is adding two members to its Board of Directors with deep expertise in the areas of public health, labor markets, and poverty. Mayra E. Alvarez, a national leader in public health policy and systems, and Michael A. Stoll, an expert in labor markets and the causes and impacts of poverty, will join the Board at this month’s meeting.

“We are excited to have Mayra E. Alvarez and Michael A. Stoll on the Board and welcome the deep expertise they bring to key areas of AIR’s work,” said Patricia B. Gurin, chair of the AIR Board of Directors. “Their experience, knowledge and insights will help the Board guide the institution’s strategic direction today, and in the years ahead.”

The AIR Board of Directors works with leadership to set a strategic focus for the institution and ensure its work is making a difference in people’s lives.

“The Board provides guidance and understanding to our leadership team that ensures our research and technical assistance work is relevant, meaningful, and mission-focused,” said David Myers, chief executive officer of AIR. “Mayra and Michael join a group of renowned experts and leaders who will help our institution address the most urgent needs facing our communities in the U.S. and around the world.”

Mayra E. Alvarez is the president of The Children’s Partnership, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works to advance health equity for children and families. Before joining The Children’s Partnership in late 2015, she worked in a variety of federal leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as an appointee during the Obama Administration. Her positions included director of the State Exchange Group at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; associate director in the DHHS Office of Minority Health; and director of public health policy in the DHHS Office of Health Reform.

She received a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and Chicano studies from the University of California, Berkeley.

Michael A. Stoll is a professor of public policy and urban planning in the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has served as an Institute Fellow for AIR and as a Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin, among other places. His work explores questions of poverty, labor markets, migration and crime, and he is the author of the book, “Why Are So Many Americans in Prison,” which explores the U.S. prison boom and what do about it. His work has been featured in many mainstream media outlets and he frequently advises federal, state, and local governments on key issues.

He received his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s from the University of California, Berkeley.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

