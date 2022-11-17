ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

“We are the market leader in a vital, irreplaceable, and growing industry. Numerous competitors are shrinking and closing while we are leaning into our value proposition, adapting, as always, to changing business conditions. The combination of rapid inflation, tight supply conditions for our vehicle, and rising credit costs is unprecedented; this environment creates enormous opportunity for America’s Car-Mart. Our volumes grew in the last quarter despite these headwinds. In addition, we are making a series of important long-term investments which are flowing through the current income statements. These initiatives are fundamental to greater operational efficiency and achieving our productivity goals,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “There will always be a large number of people living paycheck to paycheck, and no firm is better positioned to serve this customer than America’s Car-Mart. While managing through this challenging environment, we are growing, supporting our many loyal customers, and aggressively focused on continuous improvement. We will always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

“Revenues grew 24% to $352 million, including a 30% increase in interest income to $48 million, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year quarter. The average sales price increased 13% and unit sales volume increased 7%. Our sales volume productivity of 34.4 units sold per dealership per month for the quarter was up 5% compared to the prior year quarter and up 2% sequentially. We ended the quarter with more than 98,600 customers, nearly 6% more than at this time last year,” said Mr. Williams. “Our ongoing productivity gains, despite headwinds, reflect strong and increasing demand for our offering and an increasingly more favorable competitive environment. Based on our strong market position and our long-term growth potential, we are continuing to invest aggressively in our business. Greater productivity will enable our dealerships to support 1,000 or more active customers – currently, our dealerships average 640 customers each compared to 617 a year ago. As our investments bear fruit and we improve execution, the number of customers served per store should continue to accelerate.”

“Looking at our business at a high level, our sales increased nicely this quarter as compared to the prior year’s quarter, but we earned far less income. Primary drivers of the shortfall relate to wholesale losses- approximately 200 basis points of gross margin decrease, and inventory procurement challenges, including higher direct and indirect cost of sales inputs, that were not passed on to consumers- another approximate 200 basis point effect. The market changed dramatically during the past year, as the price of used vehicles increased while our customers’ ability to pay has declined. The result is we have taken losses on certain amounts of inventory, and we expect wholesale losses to continue into next quarter. In addition, labor costs are up across the board, as well as funding costs of the business due to higher interest rates. We view the wholesale losses and procurement challenges as temporary,” continued Mr. Williams. “We are also pursuing several growth initiatives in the business, many of which have been ongoing for several quarters. The costs of these initiatives have impacted current earnings, but we are confident they will prove to be wise investments over time. We believe these initiatives are important for our shareholders to understand, as follows:

Reconditioning. We have begun launching several pilots to scale both the acquisition and reconditioning of vehicles with strategic partners who have footprints that closely align with the markets in which we operate. These efforts are in the early innings, but we are encouraged by what we have learned, and believe that these efforts will enable us to provide more vehicles to our customers at lower prices. Loan Origination System (LOS). In 2021, we began working on a new LOS. To date, we have installed the LOS in 36 dealerships, and are extremely encouraged by the results. We estimate that our LOS will be fully operational by May 2023. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). As part of our ongoing efforts to remove manual tasks from the store operating level and increase efficiencies across our company and systems, we began an ERP software system conversion in 2021. Once completely installed, this ERP system will provide us with enormous operating flexibility in managing multiple aspects of the business across all of our locations. We anticipate the ERP conversion will be completed in calendar 2023. Store Renovations. We have invested in our facilities with a physical refresh and upgrade of our stores. Over the past 18 months we have spent approximately $27 million in facility rebranding, remodels, and relocations. We have opened three new store locations, completed significant remodels at six locations and relocated six stores with one more in process. These expenditures have been made at locations that have the potential to serve significantly more customers, but did not have the physical facilities to allow for it. We have been encouraged by the results that we have seen in stores that have been updated. People. During the last nine months, we have made several great additions to our senior management team, including Doug Campbell as President, Holly Thomson as Chief Digital Officer, and Jules Gianneschi, as SVP People. Doug, Holly and Jules have joined us from Avis Budget Group, Wells Fargo and Walmart Inc., respectively, and we are excited to have them on board. Acquisitions. To date, we have completed three acquisitions. These acquisitions have produced above-average returns, and we are currently talking to multiple parties about other, similar acquisitions. We are especially encouraged by the recent additions of Steve Taylor (Director of Acquisitions) and Kyle Kirchhofer (VP Business Operations) to our management team. Both Kyle and Steve joined America’s Car-Mart through acquisitions and bring numerous years of industry experience and knowledge.

“We understand the short-term challenges in the business, but we see them as just that – short term. The opportunity before us has never been clearer, and we are fortunate to be in a growth mindset while the industry as a whole retreats. We are especially excited about the knowledge and expertise that our new executives will add to our talented and experienced team, and we are excited to share our belief in the Company’s future.”

“The current operating environment is challenging – our customer is stressed by high prices for necessities like gas, food, and rent, while the price of our vehicle remains relatively high. Overall industry credit results are normalizing as 60+ delinquencies in subprime auto are now well above pre-pandemic levels. We believe this environment will drive more higher credit quality customers to the Car-Mart family in the future,” said Mr. Williams. “Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables were 5.8%1 for the quarter, above the five-year average of 5.6%1 and below the ten-year average of 6.3%.1 Our customers are benefiting from a robust job market, and we continue to improve our support to keep them on the road – what we do best. As vehicle prices moderate and decline, we will be in a position to pick up more market share as affordability improves.”

“Interest rates have risen materially over the past year, and we are adapting. We are adjusting retail vehicle and service contract prices to offset inflationary pressures while being mindful of affordability challenges. As both capital costs and credit losses have risen, our competitors’ offerings have tightened, and we are seeing competitors close their doors. This creates opportunities to strengthen our deal structures without significantly affecting volumes,” added Mr. Williams. “We will be increasing our consumer interest rates to 18% in all states but Arkansas, which will stay at 16.5% due to a state cap. We remain confident in both our long-term growth prospects and our ability to earn ROEs in line with our historical averages.”

“Most of our increased SG&A spend relates to investment in our people – the additions to our management team mentioned above as well as wage and benefit increases across the board to remain competitive. As mentioned, we have some opportunities to become more productive and efficient as we navigate through this current environment. Although there are several challenges in the current operating environment, we continue to remain focused on our long-term goals of serving more customers and improving productivity at our dealerships. As credit results normalize across the market, it is apparent that customers rely on the services we provide, and we have a large opportunity to help them in times such as these,” said Vickie Judy, CFO.

“Interest expense increased $5.8 million over the prior year quarter. This increase is due to higher average borrowings, resulting from our growth, and higher interest rates. We will continue to be mindful of efficiencies in our funding costs in terms of advance rates, credit costs and other funding costs as we look to access the securitization market again later this fiscal year. Our total debt to finance receivables was 43.8% at October 31, 2022, and our total debt, net of total cash, to finance receivables was 40.9%2. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, we grew finance receivables by $158 million, increased inventory by $15 million, repurchased $5 million of our common stock and funded $16 million in capital expenditures,” added Ms. Judy.

1 Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in a cumulative decrease in the allowance for credit losses of $9.3 million and $9.4 million at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022, respectively, and an increase in diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, of $0.08 and $0.24, respectively. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.

2 Calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the tables accompanying this release.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2022 Three Months Ended October 31, vs. October 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Operating Data: Retail units sold 15,885 14,824 7.2 % Average number of stores in operation 154 151 2.0 Average retail units sold per store per month 34.4 32.7 5.2 Average retail sales price(1) $ 18,025 $ 15,926 13.2 Total gross profit per retail unit sold(1) $ 6,132 $ 6,095 0.6 Same store revenue growth 23.2 % 28.2 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables(1) 5.8 % 4.4 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 150,765 $ 134,222 12.3 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 514 $ 485 6.0 Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 80.8 % 81.4 % Average down-payment percentage 5.1 % 6.0 % Period End Data: Stores open 154 152 1.3 % Accounts over 30 days past due 3.6 % 4.0 % Active customer count 98,636 93,231 5.8 Finance receivables, gross $ 1,259,649 $ 966,425 30.3 Weighted average total contract term 44.8 40.0 12.0 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales(1) $ 303,554 $ 247,520 22.6 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 48,286 37,019 30.4 15.9 15.0 Total 351,840 284,539 23.7 115.9 115.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 206,142 157,167 31.2 67.9 63.5 Selling, general and administrative 42,911 37,161 15.5 14.1 15.0 Provision for credit losses(1) 88,828 56,491 57.2 29.3 22.8 Interest expense 8,350 2,513 232.3 2.8 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 1,309 958 36.6 0.4 0.4 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 242 44 – 0.1 – Total 347,782 254,334 36.7 114.6 102.8 Income before taxes 4,058 30,205 1.3 12.2 Provision for income taxes(1) 919 6,780 0.3 2.7 Net income $ 3,139 $ 23,425 1.0 9.5 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,129 $ 23,415 Earnings per share: Basic(1) $ 0.49 $ 3.59 Diluted(1) $ 0.48 $ 3.41 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,368,840 6,529,846 Diluted 6,548,271 6,863,273 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in an increase in diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 31, 2021 of $0.08. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Six Months Ended 2022 Six Months Ended October 31, vs. October 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Operating Data: Retail units sold 31,421 30,043 4.6 % Average number of stores in operation 154 151 2.0 Average retail units sold per store per month 34.0 33.2 2.4 Average retail sales price(1) $ 18,045 $ 15,567 15.9 Total gross profit per retail unit sold(1) $ 6,326 $ 6,041 4.7 Same store revenue growth 22.3 % 36.7 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables(1) 11.0 % 8.4 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 298,986 $ 265,151 12.8 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 515 $ 486 6.0 Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 80.6 % 82.7 % Average down-payment percentage 5.2 % 6.4 % Period End Data: Stores open 154 152 1.3 % Accounts over 30 days past due 3.6 % 4.0 % Active customer count 98,636 93,231 5.8 Finance receivables, gross $ 1,259,649 $ 966,425 30.3 Weighted average total contract term 44.8 40.0 12.0 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales(1) $ 598,031 $ 491,423 21.7 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 92,627 70,605 31.2 15.5 14.4 Total 690,658 562,028 22.9 115.5 114.4 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 399,257 309,930 28.8 66.8 63.1 Selling, general and administrative 86,145 75,961 13.4 14.4 15.5 Provision for credit losses(1) 165,068 106,341 55.2 27.6 21.6 Interest expense 15,695 4,496 249.1 2.6 0.9 Depreciation and amortization 2,460 1,873 31.3 0.4 0.4 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 251 46 – 0.0 – Total 668,876 498,647 34.1 111.8 101.5 Income before taxes 21,782 63,381 3.6 12.9 Provision for income taxes(1) 4,946 13,902 0.8 2.8 Net income $ 16,836 $ 49,479 2.8 10.1 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (20 ) $ (20 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,816 $ 49,459 Earnings per share: Basic(1) $ 2.64 $ 7.53 Diluted(1) $ 2.56 $ 7.14 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,371,083 6,567,020 Diluted 6,574,928 6,930,604 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in an increase in diluted earnings per share for the six months ended October 31, 2021 of $0.24. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Other Data (Dollars in thousands) October 31, April 30, October 31, 2022 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,529 $ 6,916 $ 2,124 Restricted cash from collections on auto finance receivables $ 32,565 $ 35,671 $ – Finance receivables, net(1) $ 986,919 $ 863,674 $ 757,468 Inventory $ 130,298 $ 115,302 $ 108,989 Total assets(1) $ 1,301,780 $ 1,154,696 $ 986,115 Revolving lines of credit, net $ 302,123 $ 44,670 $ 324,090 Non-recourse notes payable, net $ 249,622 $ 395,986 $ – Treasury stock $ 297,421 $ 292,225 $ 277,491 Total equity(1) $ 492,292 $ 476,534 $ 444,566 Shares outstanding 6,368,840 6,371,977 6,508,963 Book value per outstanding share(1) $ 77.36 $ 74.85 $ 68.36 Finance receivables: Principal balance $ 1,259,649 $ 1,101,497 $ 966,425 Deferred revenue – accident protection plan (49,243 ) (43,936 ) (38,355 ) Deferred revenue – service contract (57,265 ) (48,555 ) (37,375 ) Allowance for credit losses(1) (272,730 ) (237,823 ) (208,957 ) Finance receivables, net of allowance and deferred revenue $ 880,411 $ 771,183 $ 681,738 Allowance as % of principal balance net of deferred revenue 23.65 % 23.57 % 23.46 % Changes in allowance for credit losses: Six months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of period(1) $ 237,823 $ 177,267 Provision for credit losses(1) 165,068 106,341 Charge-offs, net of collateral recovered(1) (130,161 ) (74,651 ) Balance at end of period $ 272,730 $ 208,957 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in a cumulative decrease in the allowance for credit losses of $9.3 million and $9.4 million at October 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022, respectively. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 16,836 $ 49,479 Provision for credit losses(1) 165,068 106,341 Losses on claims for accident protection plan 11,231 10,012 Depreciation and amortization 2,460 1,873 Finance receivable originations (580,838 ) (476,580 ) Finance receivable collections 206,358 194,546 Inventory 46,225 7,155 Deferred accident protection plan revenue(1) 13,328 7,886 Deferred service contract revenue(1) 14,402 17,636 Income taxes, net(1) 850 4,216 Other 11,402 7,485 Net cash used in operating activities (92,678 ) (69,951 ) Investing activities: Purchase of investments (225 ) (225 ) Purchase of property and equipment and other (16,443 ) (6,844 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,668 ) (7,069 ) Financing activities: Change in revolving credit facility, net 256,977 99,599 Payments on non-recourse notes payable (149,184 ) – Change in cash overdrafts – (719 ) Debt issuance costs (89 ) (1,788 ) Purchase of common stock (5,195 ) (19,963 ) Dividend payments (20 ) (20 ) Exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 1,364 (858 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 103,853 76,251 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (5,493 ) $ (769 ) (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.