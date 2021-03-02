Apple Rush Company, Inc. Grows Distribution Network with 4Life Natural Products, LLC in Colorado and Arizona

TITUSVILLE, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that it has signed a new distribution agreement for Colorado and Arizona with another investor partner John Brusto.

John Brusto of 4Life Natural Products, LLC brings over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality industry as an owner/operator of several successful restaurants in Colorado to the APRU distribution team. John has been an investor in APRU since 2018 and has steadily increased his holdings as the company diversified into the CBD market with new and innovative products. After following the sales growth and territory expansion UMIG Distributing has experienced in North Dakota, John felt that it was a great time to introduce Element C to the Colorado and Arizona markets.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, “John has been an investor in Apple Rush for a long time and is strong supporter of Apple Rush and all of its brands. We started talking in 2018 about the possibility of bringing his hospitality experience to APRU in the western region. John has since sold his restaurants and we have discussed the best way for him to help for several months. It was determined after many conversations that John’s ideas aligned with our business model of expansion with groups that had a vested interest in the success of our brands. John will use his many years of business experience to deliver great sales results for our brands.”

John stated, “As public awareness of the benefits of CBD grows, so will the demand for its products.” John plans to target dispensaries, convenience stores & liquor stores. He also plans to promote Apple Rush beverages to taverns and liquor stores as an alternative mixer to sugar based soda products.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, continued, “This expansion continues with our 2021 initiative of adding additional distribution partners. We will continue working on relationships that enhance our regional distribution capabilities and that growth will propel us to larger distributors as we grow our co-packing partnerships in order to reduce shipping costs of our liquids across the country. This new agreement continues to show our belief in finding partners that are truly invested in what we do. The Apple Rush Company will continue working to develop and distribute winning formulations that bring enhanced shareholder value to our investors.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has almost 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com, www.element-brands.com and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud 888-741-3777 x2