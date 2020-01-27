Breaking News
Home / Top News / Arcadis appoints Heather Polinsky chief operating officer in North America

Arcadis appoints Heather Polinsky chief operating officer in North America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Polinsky will focus her efforts on aligning day-to-day operations with strategic regional and global initiatives

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcadis (EURONEXT:ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets, has named Heather Polinsky chief operating officer for North America.

“Heather has been a transformational leader at Arcadis for more than 21 years, working closely with clients to solve their toughest challenges and shaping our own teams to deliver stronger solutions,” said Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis group executive for the Americas.

Most recently, Heather led eastern regional operations of the North American environment business. Her work ensuring the safe, effective and innovative delivery of technical solutions and exceptional client interactions positions her for success in her new role.

“Arcadis has invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into preparing our organization for the future,” said Polinsky. “Following our outstanding performance in 2019, I’m looking forward to working with our team to provide a healthy, safe and inclusive work environment, focus on strategic pursuits and projects, and continue moving the organization toward our shared goals.”

Polinsky will help lead the region’s efforts to optimize client service and delivery, project management and other strategic priorities. This includes improving collaboration with the organization’s global excellence centers.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent and energy within Arcadis,” said Polinsky. “I am looking forward to serving as a catalyst for their energy and driving a more collaborative future with our clients, industry partners and colleagues in North America and around the world.”

With more than 5,000 employees, North America is one of Arcadis’ largest regions.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Katie Lawler
Mobile: 414-374-2244
Email: [email protected]

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.