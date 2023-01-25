Cash acceptance expands convenience for Arrow’s customers across Texas, and improves customer reach for Arrow Energy

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrow Energy, a Texas-based retail electricity provider, and KyckGlobal, a financial technology firm specializing in scalable digital payments for business, recently announced a partnership that will allow Arrow Energy customers to pay their monthly energy bills in cash at thousands of convenient retail locations via MoneyGram.

Launched in November 2022, Arrow Energy serves the state’s deregulated energy market and offers electricity plans powered by rewards and renewable energy options. Arrow features an easy digital sign-up experience, bilingual customer support, and budget-friendly plans. The ability for consumers to pay their energy bills in cash is a strategic move by Arrow Energy to improve the customer experience for consumers that prefer to transact in cash.

KyckGlobal operates an integrated money movement platform with a robust array of payment types and services to streamline digital payments for business. KyckGlobal’s CloudCash service allows businesses to pay customers and/or receive cash payments from customers at more than 30,000 retail locations. Businesses may also opt to dispense cash and/or accept cash payment at more than 20,000 ATMs without the need for a debit card. CloudCash increases convenience for customers and increases customer reach for the business while reducing risk and overhead for the transacting business.

To pay energy bills in cash, the Arrow customer presents their Arrow Energy statement at any MoneyGram endpoint location, which includes Walmart, CVS, King Sooper, Fred Meyer Ace Cash Express and others. The customer then drops off cash, which immediately posts to the customer’s Arrow Energy account.

“Texans deserve top-tier electricity plans at competitive rates,” said Richard Booth, President at Arrow Energy. “KyckGlobal allows Arrow Energy to take another important — and inclusive — step toward creating an energy experience that Texans can love.”

“CloudCash is a ‘touchless’ cash management solution for business, integrating cash into reports and real-time visibility like any other digital payment method,” said KyckGlobal CEO Donald Boeding. “It’s built for companies like Arrow Energy that are seriously committed to delivering a better customer experience.”

About Arrow Energy

Arrow Energy is a Texas-based retail electric provider. Arrow Energy is comprised of industry experts with more than 100 years of experience in the energy industry. All the electricity plans offered by Arrow Energy are simple and honest. There are no hidden fees or surprise charges. You can count on our combined experience and knowledge to provide you with exceptional customer service, rewards, energy pricing and products.

About KyckGlobal

KyckGlobal streamlines digital disbursements to accelerate business, featuring a robust array of payment types from a single point of reconciliation. KyckGlobal delivers choice in payment type, faster speed to settlement, and a payer-branded workflow for an optimized payee experience. The solution reduces overhead, increases visibility, and improves customer and worker satisfaction. www.kyckglobal.com

