HGF/MET small molecule positive modulator provides neuroprotection and improves motor and nerve function in a TDP-43 mouse model of ALS

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will present preclinical data highlighting the therapeutic potential of ATH-1105, a small molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at the Motor Neurone Disease Association’s 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND being held virtually from December 6-9, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Title: Small Molecule Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET Positive Modulator ATH-1105 is Neuroprotective in the TDP-43 Mouse Model of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Format: Poster

Poster Reference: TST-05

Presentation Theme: Theme 07 – Pre-clinical Therapeutic Strategies

Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., EVP, Research

Time/Date: Live Poster Session A, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 5:05 PM – 6:35 PM Pacific Time

The presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

