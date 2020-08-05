Best for Colorado honors top companies doing business better

Best for Colorado, a program of The Alliance Center, highlights innovative businesses leading the way in corporate social responsibility.

Denver, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Best for Colorado, a program of The Alliance Center, is thrilled to announce our 2020 Best for Colorado Awards Honorees. The annual Best for Colorado Awards Celebration honors Colorado businesses that lead the private sector in using business as a force for good. Values-driven business leaders from across the state gathered virtually to network and celebrate the companies who are dedicated to deepening their social and environmental impacts.

This year’s award categories and honorees are:

Commit to Action Honorees

Athena Group, for their work with the greater Durango community to conduct a community-driven strategic planning process on homelessness.

Montanya Distillers, for their sanitizer production and donation to front-line workers.

Pivot Energy, for their commitment to providing solar opportunities to low/moderate income communities across Colorado.

Measure What Matters Honorees

Changemakers Awards

BSW Wealth Partners, an independent wealth management firm that helps make life better and is built to last.

Namasté Solar, a local, employee-owned residential and commercial solar company.

Environment Awards

Organic India USA, a wellness supplements brand combining Ayurvedic wisdom and modern science.

Community Award

Pote Law Firm, a public benefit law firm providing legal services to creative entrepreneurs and socially conscious businesses.

Workers Award

Dojo4, a community‑based, global‑scale, member‑owned tech cooperative that catalyzes positive transformations through exemplary custom technology and design.

“This year we’ve been reminded that things don’t always go according to plan, but that’s where creativity can shine,” Karen Hoskin, CEO of Montanya Distillers, said. “We’ve innovated and created new business models during these times and it’s been inspiring to see. It’s been a good reminder too that sometimes working hard doesn’t always remedy the situation, but being courageous will. You have to be brave enough to take risks, speak your truth, accept new challenges, step outside your comfort zone, and believe that success will come.”

Congratulations to each of our honorees! Stay tuned for more Best for Colorado events at The Alliance Center throughout the year, and check out the Alliance’s events calendar to learn how you can get involved. Thank you to our presenting sponsor Continuum Consulting Services and our event sponsors, Moye White, Alpine Bank, Istonish, Impax, Oatly and Montanya Distillers.

# # #

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multifaceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center unites and empowers agents of change to create and scale solutions. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement.For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Best for Colorado program invites all Colorado companies to measure and improve their social and environmental impact. Best for Colorado offers programming and tools for companies in the state, including B Corps, to enhance their practices and connect participating companies with local resources, education and support. This program works with companies at every stage of their corporate responsibility journey to help deepen their impact in meaningful ways. By becoming a Best for Colorado business, companies can create higher quality jobs, build stronger communities and preserve a healthier environment.

