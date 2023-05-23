New offering expands opportunity for accounting firms to provide financing advisory services to small business clients.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) actively seeking new ways to help small business owners secure financing during the current credit crunch, Biz2Credit and CPA.com have introduced a new SBA 7(a) lending option to the CPA Business Funding Portal, a cloud-based platform that supports accounting firms in securing business financing options for clients.

As small businesses have increasingly looked to accountants to guide their financing needs, the portal has continually added new financing options, including working capital, term, Employee Retention Credit (ERTC), and now SBA 7(a) loans.

“Rising interest rates and the tightening of lending at big banks, as well as small and midsized banks, have combined to create a credit crunch for small business owners in need of capital,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit. “We are proud to partner with CPA.com to expand the options available through the CPA Business Funding Portal to help business owners get the funding they need through the SBA 7(a) program.”

The CPA Business Funding Portal was developed specifically to support the advisor’s role in the lending process and provides a 100% online financing application process, a consolidated dashboard for client management, firm-wide collaboration with user role management, time-saving integrations with client payroll and bank accounts, and application preview and modification features.

“In an increasingly complex economic environment, small and midsize businesses need a trusted advisor to help navigate complexity and manage cash flow,” said Erik Asgeirsson, President and CEO of CPA.com. “Financing advisory is a growing area within client advisory services (CAS) practices, and the addition of the SBA lending option to the CPA Business Funding Portal better positions firms to deliver more holistic financing guidance and secure the capital their SMB clients need to run their businesses and invest in future growth.”

The SBA 7(a) loan option is ideal for smaller businesses due to its lower down-payments, competitive interest rates, and longer-term financing. These loans provide opportunities for small business owners who may not be eligible for other lending options to secure funding. Available in amounts up to $5 million, SBA 7(a) loans can be used for short- and long-term working capital, refinancing current business debt, purchasing and installation of machinery and equipment, and purchasing furniture, fixtures, and supplies.

CPA firms and accounting professionals can access the SBA lending program for their clients through a portal subscription. The platform is driven by Biz2Credit’s industry leading Biz2X® digital lending platform technology.

For more information on the CPA Business Funding Portal, visit: www.cpa.com/business-funding or attend an upcoming demo. Firms interested in learning more about how to deliver deeper client value with finance advisory services are invited to join an upcoming CPA.com and Biz2Credit webinar on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus. Its core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.