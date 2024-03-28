SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the bluebird bio class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) common stock between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Gill v. bluebird bio, Inc., No. 24-cv-10803 (D. Mass.), the bluebird bio class action lawsuit charges bluebird bio and certain of bluebird bio’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the bluebird bio class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-bluebird-bio-inc-class-action-lawsuit-blue.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: bluebird bio is a biotechnology company that researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. According to the complaint, on April 24, 2023, defendants announced submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for lovotibeglogene autotemcel (“lovo-cel”) gene therapy in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events.

The bluebird bio class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) bluebird bio could not obtain FDA approval for lovo-cel without any black box warnings for haematological malignancies; (ii) bluebird bio would not be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it to strengthen bluebird bio’s financial position for the lovo-cel launch; and (iii) as a result, bluebird bio had significantly overstated Lyfgenia’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.

The bluebird bio class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 8, 2023, bluebird bio disclosed that: (i) it received approval from the FDA for its ex-vivo gene therapy drug Lyfgenia for sickle cell disease; (ii) along with the approval came a black box warning for haematological malignancies with a requirement to monitor patients for cancer through complete blood counts at least every 6 months for at least 15 years, plus viral vector integration site analysis at month 6, 12, and as warranted; and (iii) bluebird bio’s anticipated priority review voucher was denied by the FDA. On this news, the price of bluebird bio stock fell more than 40%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired bluebird bio common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the bluebird bio class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the bluebird bio class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the bluebird bio class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the bluebird bio class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]