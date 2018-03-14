British PM May expels 23 Russian spies but stops well short of bothering Putin

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May’s response to Russia after a nerve agent attack on British soil is unlikely to trouble Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin unduly, despite the expression of outrage that greeted it in Moscow.
