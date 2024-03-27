CEO Magazine Ranks Georgia State’s EMBA in Top 10 U.S.-Based Programs, Top 30 Worldwide Georgia State EMBA students in South Africa’s Kruger National Park during their international residency

Atlanta, Georgia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Executive MBA (EMBA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is No. 9 among U.S.-based programs and No. 28 worldwide, according to 2024 rankings from “CEO Magazine.”

The U.K.-based publication determines its EMBA rankings by fact-based criteria, with greatest emphasis on quality of faculty. Other attributes evaluated include international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, cost, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity, and course delivery methods.

“Our EMBA team works tirelessly to continually improve our students’ experience. Whether it concerns updating the curriculum to reflect the current demands on leaders, such as understanding how to leverage AI, or the deeply impactful visits during the international residency, there isn’t an element of the student experience that we don’t work hard to improve every year,” said Brian Jennings, Robinson’s senior associate dean for graduate and non-degree programs.

Robinson’s EMBA prepares leaders for what’s next in their careers. The 17-month program, taught at Georgia State’s Buckhead Center, broadens mid-to senior-level managers’ understanding of global business and strengthens their professional networks. The program format (every other weekend) allows participants to earn an MBA while maintaining their careers. It culminates in an international business residency and consulting project, most recently South Africa, where students meet with business leaders from around the world.

Learn more about the Georgia State University EMBA program at https://robinson.gsu.edu/emba.

