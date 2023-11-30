New Study from Fyllo Suggests Digital Advertisers Are Experimenting With Alternatives to Behavioral Tracking and Targeting

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-suite marketing leaders and CEOs feel significantly more prepared for the phase-out of third-party tracking cookies than their junior employees, according to a new report from Fyllo , the leading provider of contextual targeting solutions combined with progressive audience data. Fyllo’s study surveyed 201 decision-makers responsible for digital advertising budgets, ranging from CEOs to individual managers at brands and agencies, and covered a wide range of issues including attribution and measurement, contextual targeting and the use of first-party data.

It found that 88% of the C-Suite and 78% of CEOs feel their current targeting solutions are prepared to operate without cookies, compared to 62% of VP/Director level executives. Likewise, a large majority of respondents have already experimented with hybrid solutions that combine audience targeting with contextual targeting: 78% of CEOs, 88% of the C-suite, 86% of SVPs, 77% of VP/Directors and 89% of managers.

“The results suggest that the industry widely acknowledges the seismic shifts that are coming to the digital ad market from the demise of behavioral targeting, and while they’re preparing for the future, senior leadership might be more optimistic about the transition than their managers in the trenches,” said Jeff Ragovin, President of Fyllo. “Contextual targeting will almost certainly prove to be the dominant alternative to behavioral targeting, and such widespread experimentation suggests that advertisers of all descriptions are looking to future-proof their digital strategies.”

To help with implementing contextual targeting, large majorities of CEOs (73%) and C-suite executives (97%) plan to engage additional contextual advertising partners, as do 80% of VP/Directors and 86% of managers. Respondents across the board likewise suggested that advances in AI have increased their confidence in the effectiveness of contextual targeting solutions. And, in a result that bodes well for the future of the digital ad market overall, more than 80% of all respondents expect to increase their marketing budgets in the coming year

“Despite challenges and uncertainties, the majority of decision-makers are actively building strategies that incorporate contextual targeting, ensuring that they remain adaptable and competitive in this evolving landscape,” Ragovin said. “All digital advertisers that want to be successful should have their planning firmly underway.”

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to power outperformance in a privacy-first world. With access to the world’s most progressive audiences and the most complete contextual platform available, Fyllo’s industry-leading advertising solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to increase reach, boost efficiency and maximize ROI. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com