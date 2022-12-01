NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new report on the global ceramic tile market has just been published by the market intelligence platform IndexBox. Here are some of the most interesting takeaways.

Ceramic Tile Market Size

Ceramic tile is one of the most popular types of flooring material due to its durability, water resistance, and wide range of colors and styles. Tile is also a relatively easy material to install and maintain. These factors have made ceramic tile one of the fastest-growing segments of the flooring market.

The global ceramic tile market size amounted to $76.6B in 2021, growing by 3.6% from the year before. It is expected to reach $96.8B by 2030. The market is driven by the growing construction industry and the rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings. Ceramic tiles are widely used in residential and commercial buildings due to their aesthetic appeal, durability, and low maintenance costs. They are also resistant to fire, water, and stains, making them an ideal choice for wet areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.

China is the largest market for ceramic tiles, accounting for more than 57% of global demand in 2021. The country is followed by Brazil, India, and Vietnam. The residential construction sector is the largest end-user of ceramic tiles, accounting for more than 60% of global demand. The United States is in the Top-10 major market for ceramic tiles, accounting for around 2% of global demand. Ceramic tile consumption in the US has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by strong growth in the construction sector. Mexico is the leading supplier of ceramic tiles to the US market, followed by Brazil and China.

The global ceramic tiles market is fragmented, with a large number of small- to medium-sized manufacturers accounting for the majority of production. The top 10 players in the market account for less than 30% of total production. The industry is capital-intensive, with fixed costs representing a significant portion of total costs.

Ceramic Tile Production

Ceramic tiles are one of the most popular flooring materials and have been used for centuries. Ceramic tile is produced from natural clay minerals that are formed into thin sheets and then fired in kilns. The resulting tiles are strong and durable, with a smooth surface that can be glazed in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Ceramic tile is typically used for flooring, countertops, backsplashes, and wall cladding. Ceramic tile comes in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and shapes.

The production process of ceramic tiles can be divided into two main steps: body preparation and glazing.

Body preparation begins with the raw materials being crushed and ground into a fine powder. This powder is then blended together and formed into a dough-like consistency. The body is then placed on a mold where it is shaped and left to dry. Once dry, the body is fired in a kiln at high temperatures (usually between 1,000-1,300 degrees Celsius).

Glazing is the second step in the production process and involves applying a layer of liquid glass to the surface of the tile. After the glaze has been applied, the tile is again fired in a kiln, this time at lower temperatures (between 600-800 degrees Celsius).

Glazed ceramic tile has a smooth finish and is typically used for floors and walls in residential and commercial applications. Unglazed ceramic tile has a more natural finish and is often used in outdoor applications or for industrial flooring due to its slip-resistant properties.

Ceramic Tile Production By Country

Ceramic tile production has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in developing countries. Asia is currently the largest producer of ceramic tiles, accounting for over 65% of global production. China is the leading country in ceramic tile production. Other major producers include Brazil, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Spain, Iran, Italy, Indonesia, and Turkey.

In terms of value, the global ceramic tile industry is worth an estimated $76B. The European Union is currently holding the second position in the total ceramic tile industry, accounting for about 18%. Spain and Italy are the leading producing countries in terms of both ceramic tile production and consumption, followed by Poland, Germany, and Portugal.

Industry Trends

The ceramic tile industry is constantly evolving with new products, designs, and manufacturing processes. Here are some of the latest trends in the industry:

-Large format tiles are becoming increasingly popular for both residential and commercial applications. These tiles offer a clean, modern look and can make a small space appear larger.

-Textured and patterned tiles are also gaining popularity as homeowners and businesses look for ways to add visual interest to their spaces.

-Technology is also playing a role in the ceramic tile industry, with new digital printing techniques allowing for more intricate designs and colors than ever before.

Ceramic Tile Market Drivers

There are numerous factors driving the growth of the ceramic tile market. First, the ever-increasing popularity of home renovation and improvement projects is creating a greater demand for ceramic tiles. Second, the wide range of colors, designs, and styles available in ceramic tiles is making them increasingly popular among homeowners and designers alike. Third, the relatively low cost of ceramic tiles compared to other flooring options is also contributing to their growing popularity.

The growing construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is the major driver of the ceramic tile market growth. The residential sector accounts for the largest share of the ceramic tile market, due to the increasing demand for new housing units globally. The commercial sector is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the expansion of office and retail space globally.

The Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the global ceramic tile market, due to the growing construction industry in China, India, and other countries in the region. North America and Europe will remain major markets for ceramic tiles, due to the presence of a large number of construction activities in these regions.

