BOSTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following three investor conferences during the month of April:
Emerging Growth Conference 69
Format: Q&A Session
Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Time: 3:25 PM ET
Webcast Link: click here
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.
MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference
Format: Corporate presentation
Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 9:40 AM ET
Webcast Link: click here
To learn more about the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference please visit https://www.medinvestconferences.com/
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate presentation
Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Time: 12:45 PM ET
Webcast Link: click here
Available webcasts will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.
About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.
Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
617-430-7579
