BOSTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following three investor conferences during the month of April:

Emerging Growth Conference 69

Format: Q&A Session

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: 3:25 PM ET

Webcast Link: click here

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Time: 9:40 AM ET

Webcast Link: click here

To learn more about the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference please visit https://www.medinvestconferences.com/

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Time: 12:45 PM ET

Webcast Link: click here

Available webcasts will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha (p38a). Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.

