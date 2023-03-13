New York, NY, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chainge Finance, the mobile-native DeFi app, today announced that it is launching a self-custody hardware cold storage wallet powered by Arculus.® Arculus is a security and authentication platform from CompoSecure, a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions. This offering will provide users with a secure, easy-to-use self-custody solution to protect their digital assets.

With a best-in-class CC EAL6+ secure element, Arculus technology ensures the security of a user’s private keys with hardware-based, multi-factor authentication. Arculus provides a metal card which communicates with the Chainge Wallet via a tap-to-transact, encrypted NFC connection, eliminating the need for Bluetooth, USB, or other cords. The Chainge hardware wallet is security made simple.

There are currently no other cross-chain aggregated DEXes on the market that are as liquid as Chainge Finance. In addition, the Chainge Wallet app provides users with crypto management tools, including self-custodial cross-chain wallets, Escrow modules, futures decentralized exchanges, and the first decentralized options decentralized exchange. Each tool is powered by Chainge’s patented Fusion DCRM technology to provide users with 100% secure and efficient cross-chain transactions.

Dr. Adam Lowe, Chief Product & Innovation Officer at CompoSecure notes, “As we progress into a Web3 world, savvy users will demand a self-custody platform that is simple and secure. The Chainge and Arculus partnership delivers frictionless, multifactor authentication security in an easy-to-use form factor that everyone can easily carry all the time.

Dejun “DJ” Qian, Chief Executive Officer for Chainge Finance added, “Chainge values simplicity, utility, and security above anything else. We want to give access to our users to the utmost innovative tech while making their lives easier. So, we went to great lengths to provide users with a 100% secure cross-chain technology: the Fusion DCRM tech. So naturally, we’ve gone out of our way to find a partner that has extremely high-tech standards and outstanding experience in the financial products field.”

The Chainge wallet, Powered by Arculus, allows users to store private keys for a wide range of digital assets, and if someone loses their card, they can order a replacement and use their recovery phrase to restore their wallet on the new card. This cold storage wallet offers users a high-quality self-custody solution that is secure, easy to use, and designed to accommodate many chains. This marks a significant step towards a more decentralized and secure future for the crypto world.

For more information on self-custody and DeFi solutions, please visit Chainge Finance and Arculus websites.

About Chainge Finance

Chainge Finance is one of the largest cross-chain aggregated DEX platforms on the market, currently holding the number one ranking. The Chainge DEX Pools allow users to add liquidity to the Chainge DEX Pools, trade on the DEX (Spot, Futures, Options), and earn passive income by setting up a self-custodial wallet on their phones. Besides offering a decentralized escrow service, the platform also provides asset and service buying and selling.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

