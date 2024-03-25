—European Patent Office Grants New Patent Covering Use of CM-101 for the Treatment of Multiple Liver Diseases including Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis—

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today reported that the European Patent Office has granted a new patent for CM-101, Chemomab’s first-in-class monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a novel disease target that has been shown to play a critical role in the processes that drive fibrosis and inflammation. CM-101 is currently being assessed in the global Phase 2 SPRING trial for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Patient enrollment in the trial has been completed, with a topline data readout expected midyear 2024.

The new European patent covers the use of CM-101 and sequence-related anti-CCL24 antibodies for the treatment of hepatic (liver) diseases, including PSC.

PSC is a potentially lethal condition that lacks any FDA-approved therapies and frequently requires liver transplantation. Unlike other drugs in development for PSC, CM-101 has a unique dual mechanism of action that simultaneously blocks fibrosis and inflammation. In clinical and preclinical studies, this distinctive approach has been shown to inhibit fibrogenesis and interfere with core PSC pathways.

“This new patent covering the use of CM-101 in liver diseases provides additional intellectual property protection in key European markets in addition to the CM-101 composition of matter patent that has already been granted in Europe. It further supplements the extensive protections afforded by the multiple patents issued and allowed in the U.S., Israel, China and other major territories,” said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab. “This is an important time for Chemomab as we prepare for the midyear release of topline data from our Phase 2 PSC trial, which could provide the first substantial clinical proof-of-concept of CM-101’s therapeutic activity and represents a potential major catalyst for the company.”

European Patent Application No. 18717135.0 “Anti CCL24 (eotaxin2) Antibodies for Use in the Treatment of Hepatic Diseases” has a grant date of March 20, 2024.

In combination with the five families of CM-101 composition of matter and use patents that are either issued or pending in major territories worldwide, these new patents are expected to provide protection of CM-101 across a number of indications until 2038, with the possibility of up to five years extension upon market approval. CM-101 has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and the E.U. and the FDA has awarded CM-101 Fast Track designation for the treatment of PSC in adults.

About CM-101

CM-101 is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a soluble protein that helps drive the inflammatory and fibrotic pathways central to many fibro-inflammatory diseases. CCL24’s role as a therapeutic target has been validated in extensive clinical and nonclinical studies and proof-of-concept for CM-101 has been demonstrated in multiple animal and patient sample studies. CM-101 was safe and well tolerated in four Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. Data from a completed Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients showed consistent, positive improvements in key inflammatory and fibrogenesis-related biomarkers, including several that may serve as a potential bridge to activity in PSC. Patient enrollment has been completed in an ongoing CM-101 Phase 2 PSC trial and a readout of topline data is expected midyear 2024.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the expectation that Chemomab will report topline data from the PSC clinical trial by mid-year 2024; the length, duration and impact of the war in Israel on Chemomab’s business and operations; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including those found under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Chemomab’s filings and reports with the SEC.

