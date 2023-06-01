ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SPN107: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users June 1-30, 2023.

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder SPN107: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion.

ATLANTA, GA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SPN107: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users June 1-30, 2023.

For a child care provider, the effects of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the classroom can be quite obvious. The term ADD is no longer used by medical professionals. However, it is sometimes used colloquially to refer to someone who has difficulty staying focused but does not experience symptoms of hyperactivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 6.1 million children ages 2-17 are diagnosed with ADHD in the United States. This number includes 388,000 children between the ages of 2-5 who have received a diagnosis of ADHD.

Teachers should take time to reflect on the behaviors they are observing and attempt to find appropriate outlets for the needs being communicated by the children. Keep in mind that what works for one child with ADHD may not work for every child with ADHD. Children come from different backgrounds and motivations. Part of a teacher′s job is to find out the best way to motivate each child to succeed and become a better learner.

This course presents basic facts about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), including characteristics of children diagnosed with ADHD, recommended classroom accommodations, and strategies to support adults with ADHD. Most researchers agree that both genetics and environmental factors most likely cause ADHD. Child care providers and families need to take note of these connections, especially if the child has been labeled as a behavior problem or lazy and persistent. These negative labels can be very dangerous to the child′s overall mental health. Instead, small accomplishments must be recognized and rewarded. Children should receive positive, individualized attention whenever possible.

Teachers should never diagnose a child or use language related to a specific diagnosis unless the child has been formally diagnosed. The teacher′s role is to share observations and information about the child′s development with families. Teachers can also provide information about early intervention services, which families can use to schedule an evaluation for their child. However, the child care provider does play an important role in observing and providing information about the child′s performance and behavior.

“Recent decades have seen dramatic increases in diagnosis rates for ADHD and other early childhood disorders,” says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. “Early childhood professionals must implement strategies and apply specialized knowledge to meet all children’s individual needs.”

SPN107: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

About ChildCare Education Institute, A StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.

Attachments

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu