Game-changer small business owner brings growth strategy to Claire’s Place

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), welcomes Mara Fortin, successful small business founder and franchise owner, to the organization’s board of directors.

As a former attorney and the sole owner responsible for every part of her small businesses, Mara has worn multiple hats. From CEO to CFO, she became the first franchisee of Nothing Bundt Cakes and grew that business to seven bakeries, over 100 employees and over $9 million in revenues. Following, Mara founded a thriving consultancy, KKN Consulting, LLC, where she assists clients to achieve sustainable growth. She has also consulted with non-profit organizations to help them with business development and fundraising.

“Mara’s skills and experience are a great fit to help us grow our organization, implementing our strategic goals and expanding our impact,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “I absolutely love the fact that Mara knows how to manage a boardroom, courtroom, as well as make a bundt cake a thriving franchise business. Her diverse experience and proven growth mindset is going to take our foundation to the next level.”

Mara’s teenage daughters introduced her to Claire’s Place as they were captivated by Claire’s videos and the power and resilience that she had, as well as the daily impact that the foundation continues to make on the lives of others. In 2022, Mara supported Claire’s Place by generously matching all donations up to $75,000 for the foundation’s goal to give $1 million in grants, making it a success.

“Every so often, someone comes into our lives and touches our soul on a deep and profound level,” said Mara Fortin. “The power of who they are radiates such a bright light, that it touches those fortunate enough to get close enough, and that light is never extinguished. Claire Wineland is the brightest of those lights. Her legacy endures through the tireless work of this foundation, led by her brave mother, and supported by an extraordinary team of brilliant collaborators. We can all take a page from Claire’s book and apply it to our own lives. We will be better for it. I am honored to serve, in my own small way, to advance her legacy and assist those in need.”

To donate this #GivingTuesday to assist Claire Place Foundation’s mission, please visit the website to make a tax-deductible donation. Donations will be doubled by generous anonymous match donors!

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.

