Coagulation Analyzers Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028; key industry players include: Abott, Alere, Helena laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, Roche, Siemens, Stago, Sysmex and Thermofisher

Rising awareness about timely diagnosis of blot clots to add growth impetus to coagulation analyzers market Market Size – USD 5.1 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 10.6% Market Trends – Increasing disposition towards blood clots

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global coagulation analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hereditary disorders as well as vitamin K deficiency and heart disease can lead to clotting of blood. The rising awareness regarding blood clots and the fact that they are preventable with early diagnosis are factors that are driving the coagulation analysers market. According to the CDC, more than 100,000 people die in the U.S. each year due to blood clots. People with pulmonary embolism often die without warning. Such factors are also driving the growth of coagulation analyzers market.

Lack of awareness about timely blood clot detection and shortage of skilled coagulation analyzers operators restrain market growth over the coming years. A large portion of the population in developing nations are yet uneducated about the need of regular check-up. People in many under-privileged nations do not have access to adequate healthcare. Such factors can pose considerable challenges for the growth of the coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

At the China International Import Expo in 2020, Roche showcased its cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer. Equipped with the intelligent Walk Away Reagent Management, the analyzer is designed to be capable of fully automated and scheduled reagent reconstitution — enabling continuous operation. The product also helped to improve the company’s coagulation pipeline in China.

Analyzers retained a dominant share of the total revenue in 2020 and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Optical technology is projected to hold the highest revenue share over the forecast period. This growth is expected owing to combination of immunological, chromogenic with a photo-optical technique which has resulted in the development of high performing, multipurpose optical hemostasis analyzers.

In terms of test type, the D-dimer segment was estimated to account for the largest share.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic centres, research institute and others.

The clinical laboratory segment held the largest share in 2020. Clinical laboratory analyzers are mainly used in hospitals for regular hematological analysis of patients.

Consumables the highest share in the products segment. All tests require the presence of reagents, so hospitals place large inventories or repeated orders of these products, resulting in higher demand. The sales of these consumables are expected to increase the amount of research and the production of new assays.

The Asia Pacific coagulation analyzers market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate owing to adequate hospitals, health centres, and clinics. With economic growth in countries with massive populations such as India and China, and better access to healthcare, more people are paying closer attention to their health thus creating growth opportunities for the industry.

Some of the key industry players include:

Abott

Alere

Helena laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory

Roche

Siemens

Stago

Sysmex

Thermofisher

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global coagulation analyzers market on the basis of product, technology, test type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028) Analyzers Clinical Laboratory Analyzers Point of Care Analyzers Consumables Reagents Stains

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028) Mechanical Electrochemical Optical Photo-optical/Chromogenic/Immuno Others/Nephelometric Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028) APTT D-Dimer Fibrinogen Prothrombin Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028) Hospitals Research Institutes Diagnostic Centres Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028) North America The U.S. Canada Europe The U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



