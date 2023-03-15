Cologix is the Only AWS Direct Connect Provider in Vancouver and Now Meets Requirements For AWS Outposts Deployments

Cologix brings AWS Outposts to Vancouver, Canada. Vancouver, Canada. Cologix is the only AWS Direct Connect provider in Vancouver and now meets requirements For AWS Outposts deployments.

DENVER, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that it is bringing AWS Outposts to its data centers in Vancouver, Canada.

“We’re thrilled to bring AWS Outposts to our data centers in Vancouver,” said Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich. “Our customers and the Vancouver market as a whole will benefit from access to AWS capabilities within our Cologix facilities.”

Customers now can deploy AWS Outposts at Cologix’s VAN3 digital edge data center, a 42,000-square-foot facility and the region’s largest neutral data center. Cologix provides customers secure access to AWS Direct Connect at its VAN2 digital edge data center. This is an ideal location to connect given the density of interconnection options and enterprise-grade infrastructure. As Vancouver’s leading colocation provider, Cologix provides connectivity to more than 20 unique networks and direct access to the primary node for the Vancouver Internet Exchange, hosted in Cologix’s VAN1 digital edge data center. All of Cologix’s Vancouver data centers are ISO 27001 certified and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“This is a major addition to our offerings in Vancouver to ensure end-to-end connection to AWS services for Cologix customers,” said Cologix’s Head of Product Peg Hallberg. “We now provide Vancouver’s only colocation and connectivity solution with access to AWS Direct Connect cloud onramps and the ability to deploy to AWS Outposts.”

AWS Outposts customers in Cologix’s Vancouver data centers can connect to AWS cloud services through AWS Direct Connect cloud onramps via Cologix Access Marketplace for fast, secure, on-demand and software-enabled interconnections. Through the easy-to-use, self-service portal, customers can create connections to cloud, network and other service providers in less than a minute.

AWS Outposts is a family of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. The AWS hardware/servers located in Cologix data centers supports customers’ hybrid cloud strategy where they develop once and deploy in the cloud or on-premise without having to rewrite or re-architect their applications. Developers can use the same APIs and services that are in the cloud to develop applications on premise. Outposts is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, local data storage and connect to a broad range of services available in the local AWS Region. AWS Outposts coordinates everything under one environment.

“Cologix customers can securely connect their AWS Outposts to AWS Regions via Cologix’s hosted AWS onramps with low latency, high availability and cloud adjacent private connectivity,” added Hallberg. “These connections provide companies local access to local workloads previously only available in the cloud. AWS Outposts customers can be assured that their data is kept secure in a Cologix facility. This capability to use AWS cloud services inside Cologix’s Vancouver data centers is a reflection of our commitment to give our customers the best options available to grow their businesses at the digital edge.”

Take a virtual tour of Cologix’s VAN 3 digital edge data center

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

