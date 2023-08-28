Diabetic Footwear Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of diabetic footwear

Diabetic Footwear Market size will be USD 11.9 billion by 2032. The diabetes footwear market is experiencing substantial expansion due to factors like the rising global prevalence of diabetes. As the number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes continues to rise, so does the need for specialized footwear that can alleviate foot-related complications and promote foot health.

Diabetic individuals are at a higher risk of developing foot ulcers, neuropathy, and poor circulation, making proper footwear crucial for preventing injuries and promoting overall well-being. The growing awareness about the importance of foot care among people with diabetes is propelling the demand for diabetic footwear.

Patients seeking comfort to boost diabetic slippers demand

The diabetic footwear market is divided into slippers, socks, sandals, shoes, and sneakers. The industry share from the slippers segment is predicted to witness substantial progression through 2032. Many individuals with diabetes prefer slippers for the easy slip-on and slip-off access, eliminating the need for bending or tying shoelaces, which can be challenging for individuals with limited mobility or dexterity. Diabetic slippers has soft, breathable materials and cushioned soles to reduce pressure points and enhance comfort. They also offer wider widths and adjustable closures to accommodate foot swelling. Availability of the product in variety of styles, including open-toe and closed-toe options, allowing individuals to choose based on their personal preferences.

Availability of fashionable variants for diabetic women

The diabetic footwear market is segmented into men, women, and kids. The diabetic footwear industry share from the women segment is anticipated to rise from 2023 to 2032. Women with diabetes often prioritize comfort and style, and diabetic footwear manufacturers have responded by offering a wide range of options specifically designed for women. These shoes feature feminine designs, various color choices, and fashionable elements while still incorporating the necessary features for foot health & protection.

Women utilize diabetic footwear to alleviate pain, reduce the risk of foot ulcers, and promote proper circulation. By embracing diabetic footwear, women with diabetes can confidently prioritize their foot health without compromising on style and personal preferences.

High prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific diabetic footwear market will grow at a rapid pace through 2032, driven by the high prevalence of diabetes in countries like China, India, and Japan. This has created a large consumer base for diabetic footwear. Additionally, rising awareness about foot care and the importance of preventing diabetic foot complications have led to increased adoption of specialized footwear in the region.

The improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and expanding retail networks have made diabetic footwear more accessible to individuals. This factor, along with focus among manufacturers on product innovation and customization to cater to the diverse needs & preferences of the Asian populace.

Diabetic Footwear Market Players

Aetrex Worldwide, Dr. Comfort, Dr. Zen Products Inc., Apex Foot Health Industries, LLC, Finn Comfort, Drew Shoe Corporation, and DJO Global Inc., among others.

Diabetic Footwear Industry News

In April 2021, DJO, a Colfax Corporation subsidiary and a top producer of medical technologies that help people move, successfully acquired MedShape, Inc. With the help of its unique superelastic nickel-titanium (NiTiNOL) shape memory polymer technology and shape memory alloy, MedShape® offers advanced surgical solutions for ankle and foot surgeons. The portfolio of the acquired company includes cutting-edge biomaterial technologies-based products for soft tissue injury repair, joint fusion, and fracture treatment.

