Lance Oberlin hired to advance company’s technology-based services

Lance Oberlin A photo of Lance Oberlin.

Indianapolis, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Direct Connect Logistix, Inc. (DCL) announced the hire of Lance Oberlin as their new chief technology officer. Previously, Oberlin was the director of information technology/merger & acquisitions at Allegion, PLC.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Lance to the DCL team,” said DCL CEO, Rich Piontek. “He will be an essential asset to the company with his extensive background in IT solutions. While this is exciting for our company, it’s even better for our customers, carriers and partners whose businesses will be able to grow faster and achieve new levels of efficiency with our technology enabled services.”

In his previous roles, Oberlin led companies as an internal IT consultant to accelerate business value across multiple facilities and projects, managed IT within strategic business units, and led large scale, multimillion-dollar post acquisition integrations.

On top of his IT experience, he brings deep people leadership and project management expertise to the DCL team with his 13 years in the United States Navy as a supervisor and officer. His ability to problem solve and streamline processes will help take Direct Connect Logistix’s capabilities to the next level.

“I am looking forward to what this next chapter at DCL will bring,” said Oberlin. “DCL views further technology enablement and digitization as a strategic priority as we look toward the future of the logistics industry. I’m here to help lead that charge.”

For more information on Direct Connect Logistix, Inc., please visit dclogisitix.com.

###

About Direct Connect Logistix

Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) is a leading third-party logistics company providing technology enabled, on-demand transportation and logistics management services. Founded in 2009, DCL serves thousands of customers across the United States and Canada with a strategic focus on the food, grocery and beverage industries. The company is defined by its people-first culture and for consistently achieving superior results for customers, carriers, investors, employees and the community at large. DCL delivers highly responsive logistics solutions that enable efficient and sustainable customer supply chains. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis. For more information, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.

Attachment

Lance Oberlin

CONTACT: Kelly Asiala Hirons 260-444-8141 kasiala@hirons.com