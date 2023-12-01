We’re thrilled to share that Doroni Aerospace has officially received the FAA Special Airworthiness Certification for our groundbreaking Doroni H1 eVTOL – a revolutionary personal transportation mode often likened to a flying car. Dive into our journey and discover the steps we took to achieve this significant milestone as we continue our quest to transform the transportation landscape.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doroni Aerospace, a pioneering force in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, proudly announces today that they have received official FAA Airworthiness Certification of their revolutionary eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, the Doroni H1. This certification marks a pivotal moment in aviation history, positioning Doroni Aerospace as a leader in the burgeoning field of personal air transportation.

As the first company to successfully conduct manned flights with a 2-seater personal flying car, Doroni Aerospace has not only achieved a technological breakthrough but has also set a new standard in the eVTOL sector. The Doroni H1, an embodiment of innovation and environmental consciousness, is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, exceptional maneuverability, and an eco-friendly electric powertrain, offering a new paradigm in personal and sustainable travel.

Doron Merdinger, CEO of Doroni Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm: “Receiving the FAA’s Airworthiness Certification is not just a milestone for our company, but a leap forward for the entire field of personal air mobility. The Doroni H1 is poised to redefine urban transportation, offering an eco-friendly, efficient, and exhilarating way to travel. This achievement brings us one step closer to our vision of making personal flight accessible to everyone.”

With a robust pre-order list exceeding 370, Doroni Aerospace is in the critical phase of a funding round on StartEngine , the foremost crowd investing platform. Concluding on December 11, this funding effort is vital in transitioning the revolutionary Doroni H1 from concept to reality.

The company invites forward-thinking investors to seize this unique opportunity to be part of a historic shift in transportation. With investment options starting at $500, individuals can contribute to this groundbreaking venture through www.startengine.com/offering/doroni .

For further insights into Doroni Aerospace’s innovative eVTOL technology and its mission to revolutionize sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or contact the company at info@doroni.io .

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni’s mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as ‘flying cars.’ By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

