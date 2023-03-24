Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe) Epsilon Net Year End Reserves (Bcfe)

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Epsilon’s highlights for full-year 2022 include:

Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 10.0 Bcfe (27.3 MMcfe per day) for the year ended December 31, 2022

Realized average price of $6.09 per Mcfe including hedges ($6.21 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the year ended December 31, 2022

Delivered total revenues of $70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 64% compared to 2021. $61.9 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales; $8.1 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($1.5 million);



Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 120% to $53.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2021.

Grew free cash flow (FCF) before changes in working capital by 139% year over year to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) was $45.8 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 69% compared to December 31, 2021.

Returned $12.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2022 $6.2 million through the repurchase of 982,500 shares, representing a 4% reduction of shares outstanding $5.9 million through the quarterly dividends $12.1 million total is approximately 10% of current market capitalization

Placed Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 1.07 Bcf (each) for a net realized price of $3.96 per MMBtu to hedge a portion of expected volumes for the period of April 2023 to October 2023 (approx. 5.0 MMbtu per day). The current unrealized gain is over $2.2 million.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We had an exceptional 2022. With the support of our Board and team, Andrew and I have transitioned smoothly. A strong market for natural gas and stable production resulted in an increase in annual revenues of 64%. Our cash balance grew by more than $18 million this year, to over $45 million.

Record revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow have allowed us to simultaneously build liquidity and return capital to our shareholders.

In 2022, we returned $12.1 million to our shareholders ($5.9 million in dividends and $6.2 million in buybacks). Since year-end we have purchased an additional 190,700 shares at an average price of $5.82 per share. Under our 2022 NCIB program we have purchased a total of 1,173,200 shares at an average price of $6.24, representing approximately 5% of shares outstanding. Today we are pleased to announce Board authorization for our largest ever NCIB of 2,292,644 shares and $15 million.

As we look to 2023 and beyond, our focus is on identifying attractive investments in existing assets and new projects, while maintaining our strong financial position, and delivering total shareholder returns underpinned by a stable dividend and opportunistic purchases of our stock. Epsilon is well positioned for continued success in a variety of commodity price environments and we are excited about the future, remaining focused on creating value for our shareholders.”

One-Year Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 2,292,644 common shares, representing 10% of the outstanding common shares of Epsilon, for an aggregate purchase price of not more than US $15.0 million, pursuant to a normal course issuer bid. The one-year period will commence on March 27, 2023. The program will end on March 26, 2024 unless the maximum amount of common shares is purchased before then or Epsilon provides earlier notice of termination.

The Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed repurchase of common shares constitutes an appropriate use of Epsilon’s funds, and the repurchase of its common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.

Repurchases will be made from time to time through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market. The price paid for the common shares will be, subject to applicable securities laws, the prevailing market price of such common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market at the time of such purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchase out of available cash and does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program

2022 Operating Results

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This capital was primarily related to the drilling of five gross (0.5 net) and completion of four gross (0.21 net) Marcellus wells and the drilling of two gross (0.26 net) and completion of three gross (0.7 net) wells in Oklahoma.

At December 31, 2022, the Company has two gross (0.02 net) Marcellus wells and one gross (0.11 net) Oklahoma well waiting on completion.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 66.3 Bcf gross of natural gas (23.2 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the year, or 182 MMcf/d.

Fourth Quarter Results

The Company’s net revenue interest production was 2.49 Bcfe (27.1 MMcfe/d) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.58 Bcfe (28.0 MMcfe/d) in the same period last year.

Average realized price of $5.41 per Mcfe including hedges ($5.34 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.90 per Mcfe including hedges ($4.58 per Mcfe excluding hedges) in the same period last year.

Epsilon generated revenues of $15.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $13.8 million in the same period last year.

$13.3 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales;

$1.9 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow (FCF) before changes in working capital of $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.6 million in the same period last year.

Reserves

The Company has received the final year-end 2022 third party reserves report completed by the consulting firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the findings.

As shown in the table above, Company Proved Developed reserves increased 10% with the increase mainly attributable to revisions to previous estimates and conversions from Proved Undeveloped. As the Company does not operate its assets in Pennsylvania, it can have limited visibility on future development plans and timing. Based upon discussions with the operator, the Company has reduced the expected pace of drilling and completions. This change to the previously adopted development plan resulted in a significant amount of the undeveloped inventory being developed outside of the 5-year SEC requirement for Proved reserves. Accordingly, these Proved Undeveloped reserves were reclassified as Probable reserves, resulting in a 20% downward revision to total Proved reserves. We anticipate reclassifying them back to Proved reserves once we have line of sight on capital programs.

Earning’s Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call”

A webcast can be viewed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oXVnHGHH. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves. Our primary area of operation is the Marcellus basin in Northeast Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company’s actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than Proved reserves but which, together with Proved reserves, are as likely as not to be recovered. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (Proved, Probable) to which they are assigned.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company’s reserves.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 61,877,197 $ 34,538,167 Gas gathering and compression revenue 8,085,512 7,865,825 Total revenue 69,962,709 42,403,992 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 7,128,631 6,303,055 Gathering system operating expenses 2,287,763 2,321,329 Development geological and geophysical expenses 9,545 40,299 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 6,438,511 6,627,016 Impairment expense 153,058 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (221,642 ) (484,902 ) General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 1,021,026 956,084 Other general and administrative expenses 6,325,412 5,875,732 Total operating costs and expenses 22,989,246 21,791,671 Operating income 46,973,463 20,612,321 Other income (expense): Interest income 452,877 38,865 Interest expense (50,782 ) (101,382 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 236,077 (4,482,909 ) Other income (expense) (99,469 ) 1,130 Other income (expense), net 538,703 (4,544,296 ) Net income before income tax expense 47,512,166 16,068,025 Income tax expense 12,157,487 4,440,508 NET INCOME $ 35,354,679 $ 11,627,517 Currency translation adjustments (44,054 ) (2,042 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 35,310,625 $ 11,625,475 Net income per share, basic $ 1.52 $ 0.49 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.51 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 23,319,633 23,705,193 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 23,406,189 23,857,102

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,236,584 $ 26,497,305 Accounts receivable 7,201,386 4,596,931 Fair value of derivatives 1,222,090 — Prepaid income taxes 1,140,094 — Other current assets 632,154 569,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,383 — Total current assets 55,463,691 31,664,106 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 148,326,265 138,032,413 Unproved properties 18,169,157 21,700,926 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (107,729,293 ) (102,480,972 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 58,766,129 57,252,367 Gathering system 42,639,001 42,475,086 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (34,500,740 ) 57,252,367 Total gathering system, net 8,138,261 99,727,453 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 286,035 309,102 Total property and equipment, net 67,828,189 157,926,686 Other assets: Restricted cash 570,363 568,118 Total non-current assets 68,398,552 158,494,804 Total assets $ 123,862,243 $ 190,158,910 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 1,695,353 $ 1,189,905 Gathering fees payable 935,012 963,546 Royalties payable 2,223,043 1,853,508 Income taxes payable — 1,098,425 Accrued capital expenditures 41,694 1,016,830 Accrued compensation 598,351 343,348 Other accrued liabilities 690,655 754,779 Fair value of derivatives — 239,824 Asset retirement obligations — 85,207 Operating lease liabilities 35,299 — Total current liabilities 6,219,407 7,545,372 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 2,780,237 7,545,372 Deferred income taxes 10,617,394 9,905,440 Operating lease liability, LT — — Total non-current liabilities 13,397,631 17,450,812 Total liabilities 19,617,038 24,996,184 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 23,117,144 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 24,202,218 issued and 23,668,203 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 123,904,965 131,815,739 Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2022 and 534,015 at December 31, 2021 — (2,423,007 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,856,229 8,835,203 Accumulated deficit (39,290,540 ) (68,783,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,774,551 9,818,605 Total shareholders’ equity 104,245,205 79,263,333 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 123,862,243 $ 104,259,517

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 35,354,679 $ 11,627,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 6,438,511 6,627,016 Impairment expense — 153,058 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts (236,077 ) 4,482,909 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (221,642 ) (484,902 ) Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts (1,225,837 ) (4,243,085 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (118,260 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 1,021,026 956,084 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 711,954 (197,412 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,604,455 ) (679,643 ) Other current assets (58,368 ) 20,000 Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities 1,182,348 646,410 Income taxes payable (2,238,519 ) 1,098,425 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,005,360 20,006,377 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (310,211 ) (148,862 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (7,562,502 ) (4,435,945 ) Additions to gathering system properties (184,032 ) (297,841 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (13,258 ) (5,745 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 200,000 450,000 Prepaid drilling costs — 379 Net cash used in investing activities (7,870,003 ) (4,438,014 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares (6,234,879 ) (2,423,007 ) Exercise of stock options 747,112 85,338 Dividends (5,862,012 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (11,349,779 ) (2,337,669 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44,054 ) (2,042 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,741,524 13,228,652 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 27,065,423 13,836,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 45,806,947 $ 27,065,423 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 13,669,000 $ 3,444,025 Interest paid $ 68,328 $ 95,942 Non-cash investing activities: Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ (65,000 ) Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (1,100,041 ) $ (1,097,257 ) Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (20,118 ) $ (25,399 ) Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 12,053 $ 33,234

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(All amounts stated in US$) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 35,354,679 $ 11,627,517 Add Back: Net interest expense (402,095 ) 62,517 Income tax expense 12,157,487 4,440,508 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 6,438,511 6,627,016 Impairment expense — 153,058 Stock based compensation expense 1,021,026 956,084 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (1,461,914 ) 239,824 Foreign currency translation loss (845 ) 1,454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,106,849 $ 24,107,978

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a “normalized” or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Epsilon defines Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period, adjusted to exclude changes in working capital. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, amounts spent to buy back shares, or pay dividends. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows

