Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, Fox News has learned.
Weisselberg appeared in court hours after he surrendered himself to authorities Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to a perjury charge in connection to former President Trump’s civil fraud trial.
Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail.
Weisselberg is among several top executives at the Trump organiz
