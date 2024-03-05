Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, Fox News has learned.

Weisselberg appeared in court hours after he surrendered himself to authorities Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to a perjury charge in connection to former President Trump’s civil fraud trial.

Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail.

Weisselberg is among several top executives at the Trump organiz

