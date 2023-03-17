NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIS). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fidelity National common stock between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023 (the “Class Period”).

If you acquired Fidelity National common stock during the Class Period

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 5, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

On July 31, 2019, Fidelity National closed the $43 billion acquisition of the payment-processing company Worldpay Inc. (“Worldpay”).

Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity National booked a $17.6 billion write-down on its Worldpay business and announced plans to spin off the unit. According to the complaint, the write-down constituted more than 40% of Fidelity National’s purchase price for Worldpay just a few years earlier.

Following this news, Fidelity National common stock fell $9.43 per share, 12.5%, to close at $66 per share on February 13, 2023.

