The golf and entertainment brand’s newest location tees up 2025 opening

Five Iron Golf located in Government Center Opened in January of 2023 with 15 TrackMan simulators, 2 bars and more

Boston, MA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leader in indoor golf and entertainment experiences, is thrilled to announce the signing of a lease for its second location in Boston, located at 311 Summer Street in the vibrant Seaport neighborhood.

The new location, spanning 16,000 square feet across two floors, will feature 13 state-of-the-art golf simulators equipped with TrackMan technology, providing golf enthusiasts with an unparalleled experience. The space will also include two duckpin bowling lanes, adding to Five Iron’s standard entertainment offerings, including a full bar, restaurant, leisure games, and event lounge areas.

“We have loved seeing the energy and success of our first Boston location and are excited to bring it to the Seaport neighborhood. Seaport’s dynamic residential and corporate communities create the perfect placement for a new way to play, practice, and party,” said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder, and Chief Development Officer at Five Iron Golf.

Construction is expected to commence in the fall of 2024, with an estimated opening date set for the fall of 2025. Five Iron Golf has partnered with Savills, represented by Mitch Kumin, along with Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev, for brokerage services. The contractor for the project is yet to be determined.

“The Seaport continues to see tremendous expansion as a live/work/play hub in the Boston metro. Fidelity Investments’ massive expansion, along with other notable companies, demonstrates the area’s vibrancy and need for high-end retail concepts that will thrive in the ecosystem,” said Mitch Kumin, Corporate Managing Director at Savills.

For more information about Five Iron Golf and updates on the new Boston location, visit FiveIronGolf.com and follow @fiveirongolf on social media.

Attachment

Five Iron Golf located in Government Center

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208 [email protected]