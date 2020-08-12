Forescout Sets a New Standard for Securing the Enterprise of Things

Company updates its platform to deliver an active defense for the modern enterprise

New segmentation capabilities enable Zero Trust security across the enterprise – at scale, from cloud to edge

Latest innovations in operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) protection streamline threat analysis, compliance automation and risk mitigation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced new capabilities and platform updates to deliver an active defense for the Enterprise of Things (EoT) by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Latest innovations help accelerate Zero Trust adoption, enable IT-OT convergence, reduce threat exposure and contain breach impact.

“The modern enterprise is an Enterprise of Things. As organizations benefit from increased connectivity, they have a unique challenge of securing a complex network of desktops, laptops, servers, mobile devices, OT systems along with a rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Forescout Technologies. “Forescout is setting the gold standard for securing the Enterprise of Things and giving our customers the ability to isolate, automate control and take action across any asset, anywhere, anytime to mitigate risk and operate fearlessly, without worrying about keeping critical assets online.”

Enterprise-Wide Zero Trust Segmentation

Available now, the updated platform helps accelerate Zero Trust implementation across modern enterprise environments without disruption. Forescout eyeSegment simplifies and streamlines enterprise segmentation via new integrations with Forescout eyeInspect, formerly called SilentDefense, and Medigate, a leading medical device security and asset management solution. Forescout announced its partnership with Medigate earlier this year to help healthcare organizations accurately and comprehensively identify, monitor and secure every medical device on the clinical network.

The new integrations allow organizations to reduce attack surface, maintain compliance and minimize breach impact across IT, IoT, healthcare and operational technology (OT) environments. Continuous monitoring of segmentation hygiene provides an instant understanding of new risks due to the expanded interconnectivity between traditional IT, cyber-physical and clinical technology domains.

Operational Technology and Industrial Control System Protection

Forescout eyeInspect delivers new innovation in OT and ICS protection to drive increased business value by consolidating security analyst tools, correlating alerts and automating compliance tasks. Available later this year, a new purpose-built user interface streamlines network monitoring, threat alerting and risk mitigation workflows for security operations (SOC) teams. Non-disruptive segmentation within the OT network stack enables isolation of vulnerable or legacy systems, while limiting the blast radius of security exposures and ICS threats.

Policy Enforcement with Next-Generation Firewalls for IT-OT Segmentation

Forescout provides enhanced segmentation enforcement capabilities for organizations embracing IT-OT convergence via our eyeExtend modules. This enables IT and OT security analysts to collaborate on risk mitigation and to prevent threats from crossing across IT and OT domains. Customers can leverage the latest release of eyeExtend for Palo Alto Networks NGFW to integrate with Panorama network security management and VM-Series virtual firewalls, as well as use App-ID support and improved tagging for granular policy enforcement.

For details on Forescout’s Active Defense for Enterprise of Things, visit www.forescout.com .

Supporting Quote

“Today’s enterprise is evolving into a connected ‘enterprise of things’ driven by digital transformation, remote everywhere experience and hyper-connectivity. In this perimeter-less world, an active defense approach is needed to reduce the attack surface against an increasing level of cyber threats.” – Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, IDC, Security & Trust

Additional Resources

Active defense for the Enterprise of Things.

How to Secure the Enterprise of Things: Five Security Challenges

Zero Trust Segmentation for the Enterprise of Things

Reduce Risk, Automate Compliance, and Optimize Threat Analysis for ICS and OT Environments

The Enterprise of Things Security Report

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT, and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with more device intelligence than any other company in the world, allowing organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

© 2020 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks . Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact

Ashley Nakano

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact