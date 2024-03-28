JASPER, Ind., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today that Mary Moorhouse has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, effective April 1, 2024, where she will be responsible for overseeing German American’s enterprise-wide risk management program, focusing on recognizing, assessing and managing all risks of the Company. Mary will succeed current Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Jeff Cash who will be retiring. She will report directly to Chairman and CEO D. Neil Dauby and be a member of the senior management leadership team.

Mary currently serves as Vice President, Risk Management overseeing BSA/AML compliance, physical security and fraud investigations, and CRA compliance. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University and her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law. She holds a Certified Enterprise Risk Professional certification from the American Bankers Association.

“Mary is a proven leader at German American and we feel fortunate to be able to promote from within for such a critical role,” states Chairman and CEO Dauby. “Comprehensive risk management is a foundational element of our core business at German American. There is no doubt Mary will ensure that the bank’s strong risk and compliance culture will continue to advance as we face the challenges of an ever-changing banking industry.”

“Mary replaces Jeff Cash who has served as the Company’s Chief Risk Officer for over 15 years and was responsible for leading the development of our current risk framework and our highly effective policies and programs. We are grateful to Jeff’s contributions and the risk management foundation he has helped establish,” said Dauby.

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 75 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Media Contact:

D. Neil Dauby

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Bradley M Rust

President & Chief Financial Officer

812-482-1314