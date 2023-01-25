The globalization of vehicle platforms combined with expansion in manufacturing facilities across various regions would lead market towards & is expected to rise to US$ 30,695.1 Million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market for the automotive headliner is anticipated to reach US$ 19,391.9 million in 2023 and US$ 30,691.5 million by 2033. During the projected period, the market for automotive headliner sales is anticipated to expand significantly at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Rising demand for passenger vehicles, strict government regulations or initiatives encouraging the use of lightweight designed auto parts are the major factors proliferating market growth.

Rising demand for advanced and high-quality interior design or styling within vehicles, have all contributed to the growth of the automotive headliner market.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16399

In the long run, advances in the development of sustainable/Eco-friendly materials for automotive applications, as well as increased investments in electric vehicle development, are expected to increase demand for automotive headliners.

Furthermore, the growing trend of improving vehicle interior cabin appearances while maximizing passenger comfort, rising demand for luxury or premium vehicles, and investments in autonomous vehicles will drive demand for automotive roof headliners in the coming years.

Automobile headliner suppliers have increased opportunities to supply enormous volumes of products and benefit from economies of scale, which will increase OEMs’ reliance on suppliers for growth.

The rising trend of adopting innovative technologies with concern of environment facilities would provide immense opportunities for market to grow.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Headliners Market

Passenger cars to dominate the segment with 84.3% share in global market. Automotive headliners play an important role in providing an attractive interior design for various passenger vehicles in order to attract customers in a competitive marketplace.

The synthetic cloth segment will dominate the material segment with share of over 23.21%. As synthetic fabrics are versatile and long-lasting, they are a popular choice for automotive interiors and among manufacturers.

Germany is set to grow at 6.4% by 2033 due to the favorable policies by European Union’s in implementing strict emission regulations and focusing on reducing the kerb weight of vehicles.

The rising mergers and collaborations as well as the expansion in headliners manufacturing facilities among eminent manufacturers in U.K would lead its market growth trajectory to 4.3% by 2033.

U.S. to dominate the revenue share with 15.3% contribution in the global markets. U.S.had witnessed high sales in sports and luxury vehicles due to growing disposable income and high availabilities.

India would be the most lucrative market among other regions with a growth trajectory of 5.3% by 2033. Growing vehicle manufacturing facilities and high emphasis on vehicle safety and standards shows an opportunistic prospect for Indian market.

For your Report Customize, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16399

Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Adient, and others are key automotive interior market participants. The automotive interiors market is likely to face competition in the coming years as a result of various strategies used by major product manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage, such as focused research and development activities, new product developments, acquisitions, and so on.

Latest Developments in the Automotive Headliner Market

Oracle Lighting introduced the new StarLINER ColorSHIFT Fiber Optic hardtop headliner in October 2020. The product is intended for use in the Gladiator JT and Warngler JL vehicle models.

International Automotive Components (IAC Group) announced the expansion of its presence in the United Kingdom in July 2019. This will be accomplished by expanding the headliner manufacturing facility in Elmdon.

SEAT will reveal Ku-Fizz, a novel physical foam technology for automotive headliners that reduces the weight of plastic components, at its 2nd Innovation Day in November 2020, as part of an initiative to increase sustainable materials in the automotive sector.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Headliner Market Report

By Headliner Type:

Soft Top

Hard Top

By Material:

Foam-backed Cloth

Cotton-napped Cloth

Synthetic Cloth

Perforated Cloth

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

Hard Top

Soft Top

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

For more information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-headliner-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Automotive Headliner Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Get a 30% Discount Before it Gone, Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16399

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Electric Motor Horn Market Size: are expected to reach US$ 56.3 Billion by year 2032.

Trim Tabs Market Share: is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of over 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Aircraft Strut Market Demand: are expected to surpass US$ 8.5 Billion by year 2032.

Bicycle Market Growth: is anticipated to have a stable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Back-up Camera Market Trends: are expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 2.6 Bn by 2022, expanding at a staggering CAGR of around 8% to 9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com