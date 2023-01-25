[188 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Processed Animal Protein Market size & share revenue was valued at around $12.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about $15.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of around 2.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Leo Group Ltd, FASA Group, Ridley Corporation Ltd, Valley Proteins, Nordfeed, West Coast Reduction, SYSCO Corp, BOYER VALLEY COMPANY LLC, Tyson Food Inc, Sonac, Smithfield Foods Inc, JBS USA Holdings Inc, OSI Group LLC. Rapid breakthroughs in digital health, emergence of new modes of medical treatment, growing precision medicine trends, and focus on personalized and value-based care are few of the factors that have brought a complete transformation in the healthcare sector

Houston, TX, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Processed Animal Protein Market By Form (Solid And Liquid), By Source (Pork, Beef, Poultry, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Processed Animal Protein Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.2 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Processed Animal Protein? How big is the Processed Animal Protein Industry?

Processed Animal Protein Report Coverage & Overview:

Processed animal proteins (PAP) are used to produce healthy animals by the virtue of them being nutritionally rich feed ingredients. They are manufactured from animal by-products that are rendered qualified for human consumption. Processed animal proteins not only act as a great source of animal feed but also prevent food wastage by utilizing the immense amount of by-products created in the meat manufacturing industry. Since animal proteins in general are full of bio-functional properties, they are highly preferred in making food ingredients providing young animals with proper nutrition.

However, every country has its own set of restrictions and laws that regulate the manufacturing, import, and export of PAP owing to the controversial nature of the product in terms of feeding proteins generated from animals to animals, especially cattle or browsing mammals. In most cases, they are strictly used in feed for monogastric animals. In one-third of countries, the production and import of PAP fall under the World Organization of Animal Health (OIE). As per the recent regulation, in Europe, the use of PAP for feeding farmed animals is strictly prohibited. Hence it is important to optimize the products generated from the meat industry to be redirected toward more valuable thus encouraging sustainability. There are various varieties of processed animal protein present in the global market. They include blood meal which is around 90 to 95% protein, feathers consisting of 80 to 85% protein, poultry with over 65 to 68% protein, pork products containing 55 to 65% protein, and fishmeal.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/processed-animal-protein-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 188+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Processed Animal Protein Market: Growth Dynamics

The global processed animal protein market is projected to benefit from the rising concerns of environmental pollution for the meat industry. As per People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, the meat industry is one of the largest contributors to food shortages and pollution. Meat is known to contribute more than 60% of the greenhouse gasses generated by the food industry. The majority of the products generated in the meal industry go to waste or are termed by-products. For instance, in bovine slaughter, an average of 275 kilograms per ton of the total weight killed is qualified as solid waste.

Get Infographics for simple statistics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-processed-animal-protein-market.png

Due to the harsh impact, there are multiple governing bodies and regulatory procedures placed to make sure that the by-products are directed toward better use like the manufacturing of processed animal protein so that food wastage can be reduced and environmental impacts can be controlled. These measures are imposed in every country with varying standards but all manufacturers have to adhere to this protocol which is projected to aid global processed animal protein market growth.

The extremely strict government regulations may restrict global market growth, although a rise in the pet adoption rate is expected to provide growth opportunities. The lengthy approval process for distribution may challenge global market growth

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 impacted the global market cap owing to the various volatile and uncertain situations that arose as a consequence of supply chain restrictions and the closure of manufacturing units. Availability of raw materials became a major concern and regions that had a high import value of processed animal protein suffered the most because of travel bans. However, the demand in the market was growing driven by the increased adoption rate of house animals or pets.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/processed-animal-protein-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.6 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Leo Group ltd., FASA Group, Ridley Corporation Limited, Valley Proteins, Nordfeed, West Coast Reduction, SYSCO Corp., BOYER VALLEY COMPANY, LLC, Tyson Food, Inc., Sonac, Smithfield Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., and OSI Group LLC Key Segment By Form, By Source, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Processed Animal Protein Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global processed animal protein market is segmented based on source, form, and region.

Based on the source, the global market is divided into pork, beef, poultry, and others. There is a huge surge in demand for proteins originating from the poultry section driven by its accessibility, availability, high value, and versatility. Poultry farms do not require as expensive maintenance as other forms encouraging the market players to invest in this section. Other forms like beef and pork have witnessed a lesser adoption rate owing to the increasing number of reported health risks associated with their consumption. For instance, as per reports, the US beef consumption per capita has reduced by 1/3rd since the 1970s.

By form, the global market is segmented into solid and liquid. The global market is dominated by the solid form of proteins owing to their easy storage and preference for human as well as pet consumption. Liquid forms need specialized storage units which may increase the overall cost of production and also require extra care for transportation. Since processed animal proteins have wide applications, they can be used in aqua feed, fertilizers, compound feed, etc. The inclusion level may vary anything from 5% to 30 % completely dependent on the species being fed.

The global Processed Animal Protein market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Source

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Browse the full “Processed Animal Protein Market By Form (Solid And Liquid), By Source (Pork, Beef, Poultry, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/processed-animal-protein-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Processed Animal Protein market include –

Leo Group ltd.

FASA Group

Ridley Corporation Limited

Valley Proteins

Nordfeed

West Coast Reduction

SYSCO Corp.

BOYER VALLEY COMPANY LLC

Tyson Food Inc.

Sonac

Smithfield Foods Inc.

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

OSI Group LLC

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Processed Animal Protein market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Processed Animal Protein market size was valued at around US$ 12.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2028.

Based on form segmentation, the solid was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on source segmentation, poultry was the leading revenue-generating source in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/processed-animal-protein-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Processed Animal Protein industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Processed Animal Protein Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Processed Animal Protein Industry?

What segments does the Processed Animal Protein Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Processed Animal Protein Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7048

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global processed animal protein market is projected to generate the highest revenue from North America owing to increased expenditure on animal care. The USA is expected to lead the regional growth owing to the ever-expanding meat industry in the region resulting in the production of tons of by-products that have to be put to good use. Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR driven by the aquafeed sector in the region. In European territories, aquaculture is one of the leading means of food production out of which salmon is the most farmed fish. Salmon is a carnivorous fish which means that processed animal protein acts as a great source of feed for this fish species. Since 2013, non-ruminant PAPs have been allowed in Europe as aqua feed.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2021, Feednova announced that it will launch its first facility for producing high-protein feed and pet food products by processing animal by-products. The unit is expected to cost the company a total of USD 20 million. The plant can recycle over 220 metric tons of animal by-products in a single day producing more than 90 metric tons of protein-rich food items.

In September 2020, FGV Holdings Berhad, a Malaysian animal feed company, announced the launch of the ALMA animal nutrition brand in the country. The newly launched brand is a high-quality chicken feed that will be manufactured by using 30,000 metric tons of by-product materials every year.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/processed-animal-protein-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence processed animal protein market growth over 2022-2028?

What will be the value of the processed animal protein market during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the processed animal protein market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the processed animal protein market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Processed Animal Protein Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-processed-animal-protein-market

Wheat Flour Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-wheat-flour-market

Soy Lecithin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-soy-lecithin-market

Vegetable Seeds Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-vegetable-seeds-market

Axial Flow Pump Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-axial-flow-pump-market

Crypto Wallets Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-crypto-wallets-market

Metal Magnesium Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-metal-magnesium-market

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Solid Masterbatches Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-solid-masterbatches-market

Pulmonology Lasers Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-pulmonology-lasers-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?