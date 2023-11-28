LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caplinked, a leading provider of virtual data room solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Brinson as its Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. Mr. Brinson, who has been an integral part of the Caplinked team for over five years, assumed this role following changes in the company’s management.

Greg Brinson, who had previously held the positions of VP, Sales, and Chief Revenue Officer, has stepped up to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

During his tenure at Caplinked, Brinson has been responsible for all revenue-generating activities, a role that has seen remarkable success. Under his leadership, revenues have surged.

“Greg Brinson has played an instrumental role in driving Caplinked’s success over the past several years. His dedication, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to our company’s growth have been nothing short of exceptional,” said Chris Grey, Caplinked’s co-founder and company President. “Greg is not only a seasoned leader but also a highly respected colleague among the Caplinked team. He works closely with everyone, fostering a collaborative environment that has been a key factor in our achievements. We are confident that under Greg’s leadership, Caplinked is poised for even greater accomplishments in the future.”

“I’m excited to take on even greater responsibilities, and I’m confident that Caplinked will continue to take market share at an even greater pace than what we’ve been experiencing to this point. We’ve become a significant player in the virtual data room space,” said Mr. Brinson. “With our experienced team, innovative product offerings, and strong market position, I believe we are well positioned for continued growth and success.”

S. Randy Lampert of Lampert Capital Advisors said, “As a Caplinked customer for many years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the impressive journey of the company and the ever-improving evolution of their products. Greg Brinson’s appointment as CEO is a testament to his leadership and dedication. Over the years, I’ve had numerous interactions with Mr. Brinson. Under his stewardship, Caplinked has not only grown significantly but has also continued to evolve into an industry-leading virtual data room platform that we exclusively recommend to all our clients. I have no doubt that under his leadership, the best is yet to come.”

Caplinked, under Greg Brinson’s leadership, remains dedicated to providing secure and efficient virtual data room solutions for its clients, enabling them to streamline their data management processes and accelerate their business objectives.

About Caplinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based data room platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines.

CONTACT: (888) 799-6849 customer.success@caplinked.com