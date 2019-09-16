Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hausfeld Announces Firm Leadership Transition Plan

Hausfeld Announces Firm Leadership Transition Plan

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

WASHINGTON and LONDON and BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global claimant litigation law firm Hausfeld today announced that partners Anthony Maton and Brian Ratner have assumed the roles of Vice Chairs and will become Co-Chairs of the firm when Chairman Michael Hausfeld becomes Chairman Emeritus. Brent Landau will continue in his role as Global Managing Partner.

Both Mr. Maton and Mr. Ratner were founding partners of the firm and serve on the firm’s Global Executive Committee (GEC) along with Mr. Hausfeld, Mr. Landau, and German partner Alex Petrasincu. As London Managing Partner since inception, Mr. Maton has shepherded the extensive growth and success of Hausfeld in London and continued expansion across Europe. On the opposite side of the Atlantic in Washington, DC, Mr. Ratner heads the firm’s international practice and U.S. and global business development efforts.

The appointments of Mr. Maton and Mr. Ratner as Vice Chairs, along with the appointment of Mr. Landau as Global Managing Partner last year and the recent addition of Catherine Gill as Global Chief Operating Officer, are part of a growth and leadership transition plan that the firm has been executing over the last several years. The firm will continue to benefit from Mr. Hausfeld’s decades of experience and reputation as a pioneering legal visionary and one of the world’s most impactful and successful civil litigators. There will be no change in the character, philosophy or identity of the firm, and this transition will instead allow Mr. Hausfeld to focus more on the firm’s cases, developing future business, advocating for important policy goals, and expanding his scholarship and teaching.   

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman Michael Hausfeld, said:

“During the past decade we have more than quadrupled the size of our team and now have 11 offices across the US and Europe. Both our global management challenges and opportunities have grown commensurately. Hausfeld’s future, character and vision will be assured under the leadership of Anthony, Brian and Brent, along with the talent of our global management group and the dedication and skill of our entire team.”

Anthony Maton, continued:

“I am honoured by the confidence that Michael and the firm place in me and I look forward to working with our leadership team across all our offices to continue our position as the market leader in claimant side antitrust litigation in Europe and the US and grow our outstanding and fast-developing commercial litigation practice.”

Brian Ratner, continued:

“I’m excited for the challenges and opportunities that come with this new role. Michael has done an unparalleled job building and leading the firm and will continue to make vast contributions. Together with our global management team and contributions of our terrific group of partners, lawyers and staff, we will build on Hausfeld’s strong reputation as a leading global force in claimant-side complex litigation matters in the years ahead.”

In addition to the GEC, the firm’s leadership includes Global COO Catherine Gill and a Global Management Group comprised of GEC members and certain additional partners from across Hausfeld’s offices: Brussels/Paris Managing Partner Laurent Geelhand, partners Nicola Boyle and Lianne Craig from London, Melinda Coolidge and Richard Lewis from Washington, DC, and Michael Lehmann and Bonny Sweeney from San Francisco.

For additional information contact:

Deborah Schwartz 
Media Relations 
240 355-8838 
[email protected] 

Notes to Editors

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Dusseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm and Washington DC.

The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, corporate and commercial litigation, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension.

Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse range of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.  Hausfeld is the only claimant firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and the United Kingdom. 

For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.