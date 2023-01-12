HTO Plates Industry is anticipated to register 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing geriatric population base & increasing accidents and sports-related injuries.

High tibial osteotomy plates market value is estimated to cross over USD 355 million by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing elderly population is one of the key drivers for high tibial osteotomy plate demand. Geriatric people are more susceptible to bone diseases, due to functional and anatomical changes and impaired immune systems. The incidence rate of bone-related disorders has also increased among women. The Arthritis Foundation, over 200 million women are diagnosed with osteoporosis worldwide. These factors will escalate the use of HTO plates in knee joint realignment procedures.

Rise in road accidents to boost reliance on distraction osteogenesis technique for skeletal treatment

High tibial osteotomy plates market share from progressive callus distraction technique is slated to depict a 4% CAGR through 2032. Also referred to as distraction osteogenesis or callostasis, this technique is being adopted for the proliferation of osteogenic elements through an improvement in the biosynthetic activity of cellular components to obtain bony tissue. Additionally, it has been gaining significant traction in lower leg surgeries. The surging cases of road traffic accidents will therefore increase the reliance on distraction osteogenesis procedures to repair skeletal deformities.

Stable fixation and other key attributes to drive metallic HTO plate development

High tibial osteotomy plates market from the metal segment was valued at over USD 203 million in 2022. Due to their capability to deliver stable fixation, metals are becoming a preferred material choice for high tibial osteotomy techniques. High-performance metal materials can also reduce non-union risks after HTO procedures. Several metal-based HTO plates have been designed to offer the free choice of screw placement. This key feature can help deliver an advantage in complex fracture treatment, thereby contributing to the adoption of metallic HTO plates.

Availability of skilled professionals and advanced equipment to spur HTO operations in hospitals

High tibial osteotomy plates market from hospitals segment is likely to reach USD 260 million by 2032. The strong presence of skilled orthopedic surgeons, innovative technology, and advanced medical equipment in hospitals. The rate of knee joint surgical procedures has also surged. For example, in the U.S., nearly 750,000 arthroscopic surgeries are performed annually. With the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, the demand for high tibial osteotomy procedures will therefore increase in hospital settings.

Increasing adult population and healthcare spending to bolster HTO plate use in LATAM

Latin America high tibial osteotomy plates market revenue is projected to register a 6% CAGR by 2032, owing to the growing incidence of conditions such as arthritis. Investment to strengthen health system performance is estimated to accelerate in LATAM. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, by 2040, health spending is set to increase to 12.6% of the GDP in Brazil. The older adult population susceptible to bone-related diseases has also risen, contributing to the expansion of the regional HTO plate manufacturing base.

Production base expansion strategies to influence industry dynamics

Some of the key players in the high tibial osteotomy plates industry are Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, SBM France, Smith & Nephew, Neosteo, Intercus, Hankiltech Medical Co., Ltd., and SOFEMED International, among others.

