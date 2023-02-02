CINCINNATI, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the fourteen weeks and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hillman will issue its earnings release on the same day prior to the results presentation.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation and provide Hillman’s 2023 full-year guidance.

Results Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Audio-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nv3xqar3

Research analysts wishing to participate in the call’s live question and answer session must register by clicking here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIac8d8af8922b42da8b6c3c14e4f2169a.

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the Audio-Only Webcast link above.

Hillman’s earnings release and quarterly presentation are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, before the webcast presentation begins, with the 10-K being filed and posted subsequent to the call.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Investor Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.