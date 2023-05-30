LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Gorman provided an introduction to the company’s business model and operating markets.

“Reflex was really designed by a capital markets group taking a look at what was happening in North America pertaining to electrification. Whether you look at EVs or battery storage, there is a shift, and we wanted to be part of that,” Gorman said. “So, this capital markets group put together a very strong business plan and looked to put in a very strategic asset, the Ruby Graphite Mine located in southwest Montana. The reason that is very important is because, currently, there’s absolutely no graphite production in the United States, and it’s been that way for over 60 years.”

“The leadership team at Reflex has positioned the company to take advantage of the looming global graphite shortage that we’re seeing not only in the U.S., but in the pan-Pacific region and in Europe. The Reflex advantage is really built around domestic production and domestic purification of graphite to serve North America-based high-tech customers in need of new chemistries… There’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into building out graphite, purifying graphite and making graphite perfect for the chemistries in these new technologies. For Reflex, by partnering with best-of-breed companies, we can product world-class battery-grade material from the Ruby Deposit in Montana.”

Gorman then provided some insight into the company’s ‘Advanced Materials’ moniker.

“If you look at some of the big players in the space that have been around for a hundred years, they were lucky enough to import graphite from China,” he continued. “Because China has such a stranglehold on these different industries, the only way that we could actually procure graphite for the last hundred years is to import it, then upgrade and refine it per customer specifications. At that point, it was a quantities game… In today’s world, with advanced materials, the companies responsible for coming up with purification specifications for these applications have to work with the customers directly through a qualification program… As an advanced materials company, we’re not looking to sell a tremendous amount of graphite; we’re looking to sell graphite at a very high price in a very purified form. That’s what separates us from other graphite companies.”

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ReflexMaterials.com

