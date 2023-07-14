July 21-23 Live Stream Will Showcase the Voice of Women in Sports

Washington, DC, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDIA ALERT

ICONS Holds International Women’s Sports Summit 2023

July 21-23 Live Stream Will Showcase the Voice of Women in Sports

DENVER—From July 21 to 23, the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) and the International Consortium on Female Sport (ICFS) will hold their International Women’s Sports Summit 2023 in Denver, Colorado. This nonpartisan, one-of-a-kind opportunity convenes Olympians and world-class athletes; globally renowned experts in science, academia, and law; governing sports bodies and various advocacy groups — and you!

ICONS seeks to expand, empower, and protect women’s sports and female athletes nationwide and abroad. Its mission is to create a powerful network of collegiate and professional female athletes and their allies to defend the original intent of Title IX, which upholds and preserves women’s rights to equal opportunity and fair play in their sports category. The 2023 Summit will feature 12 panels of star athletes, scientists, academics, doctors, and lawyers who will address sport-specific concerns surrounding male participation in women’s athletics. Summit sessions will also highlight the current science, psychology, law, and policies of women’s sports.

Join us in lending your voice to women who have felt powerless in speaking up against the emergence of an uneven playing field within their own competitions. You can learn more and register for the summit at www.iconswomen.com/2023-international-womens-sports-summit/

WHO: World-class athletes, concerned parents, internationally renowned scientists, doctors, healthcare experts, lawyers, advocacy groups, and women’s organizations.

WHAT: Summit to provide current science-backed evidence for prioritizing fairness and safety by maintaining female-protected categories in athletics.

WHEN: July 21-23, 2023 with open registration to the public at https://www.iconswomen.com/2023-conference-registration/

WHERE: Denver Marriott West at 1717 Denver West Blvd. in Golden, Colorado 80401

Live stream at www.iconswomen.com and social media channels @icons_women

WHY: Actively support a network that provides resources, counsel, and information to educational institutions and sports governing bodies to effectively advocate for fair treatment of their female athletes.

Featured Athletes:

Donna de Varona: 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, Former World Record Holder, Title IX Activist, 1st President of Women’s Sports Foundation

Riley Gaines: 12x All American, 4x SEC Champion and record holder, Female Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Univ. of Kentucky, OutKick Podcaster, Independent Women’s Voice Advisor

Paula Scanlan: UPenn Division I Swimmer

Kylee Alons: 2x NCAA Champion, 31x All-American, 5x ACC Champion, Most Decorated Women’s Swimmer in North Carolina State History

Payton McNabb: High School Volleyball Player, Testified before North Carolina legislature after suffering severe injuries playing against a male opponent, Independent Women’s Forum Spokeswoman

Nancy Hogshead-Makar, JD: 3x Olympic Gold & Silver Medalist in Swimming, Civil Rights Lawyer, CEO of Champion Women

Jennifer Sey: Gymnastics National Champion, Former Global Brand President of Levi’s, Emmy Award-Winning Producer of Larry Nassar Documentary “Athlete A”

Sharron Davies: 3x Olympian & Silver Medalist in Swimming, BBC Olympic Commentator, Author of Unfair Play

Mara Yamauchi: 2x Marathon Olympian, Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist, Diplomat in UK’s Foreign Office, Author of Marathon Wisdom

Pat Spratlen Etem: 2x Rowing Olympian, Cal Athletics Hall of Fame

Taylor Silverman: Competitive Skateboarder, Women’s Sports Advocate

Holly LaVesser: Professional Cyclist, Masters National Champion, 32 Career Wins

Lorraine Moller: 4x Olympian, Marathon Olympic Bronze Medalist, Women’s Equality Activist, Author of On the Wings of Mercury

Dr. Mary O’Connor, MD: Rowing Olympian, Orthopedic Surgeon, Title IX Activist , Former Mayo Clinic and Yale Medical School Professor, AAOS 2023 Diversity Award Winner

Marshi Smith: Co-Founder of ICONS, NCAA and Pac-10 Swimming Champion, World Cup Bronze Medalist

Kim Jones: Co-Founder of ICONS, Stanford All-American, Pac-10 Champion, 3x NCAA Tennis Team Finalist

And MORE!

Qualified Experts:

Emma Hilton, PhD: Prize-Winning Developmental Biologist at the University of Manchester (UK) with expertise in the biology of sex and sports, Director of Sex Matters human rights group

Ross Tucker, PhD: Exercise Physiology, Consultant for World Rugby and governing bodies of sport, The Real Science of Sport Podcast host

Carole Hooven, PhD: Biological Anthropology, Dept. of Human Evolutionary Biology Harvard Professor, Author of T: The Story of Testosterone

Colin Wright, PhD: Evolutionary Biology, Managing Editor of Quillette, Founder of Reality’s Last Stand publication exploring the debate around sex and gender

Linda Blade, PhD: Kinesiology, NCAA Champion, Elite Heptathlete, Sports Performance Coach, Co-Founder of the International Consortium on Female Sport

Helen Joyce, PhD: Mathematics, Director of Advocacy for Sex Matters, Former International Editor for The Economist, Author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality

Jon Pike, PhD: Philosophy, Senior Lecturer at Open University, Expert in Philosophy of Sport, Consultant to WADA, UK Athletics, World Rugby and IOC

Pamela Paresky, PhD: Psychology, Visiting Fellow at Johns Hopkins, Senior Scholar at Network Contagion Research Institute, Chief Researcher and In-House Editor of The Coddling of the American Mind

Dina McMillan, PhD: Social Psychology, Domestic Violence Expert, Developed the World’s First Domestic Violence Prevention Program “Unmasking the Abuser”

Greg Brown, PhD: Health & Human Performance, Professor of Exercise Science, Director of General Studies at Univ. of Nebraska Kearney, Researcher of Anatomical and Physiological Factors Affecting Human Performance

Christiana Kiefer, JD: Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel, Lead Attorney in Several Title IX and Women’s Sports Cases

William Bock, JD: US Anti-Doping Agency Lead Counsel (2007-2020), Lead Attorney in Lance Armstrong Investigation, Litigated Cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Katherine Deves: Australian Lawyer, Co-Founder of Save Women’s Sports Australasia, Sky News Contributor

Irene Aguiar: Spanish Sports Lawyer, Co-Founder of the International Consortium on Female Sport, Board Member of the Sports Law Association of Madrid

Ro Edge: Co-Founder of the International Consortium on Female Sport, Co-Founder of Save Women’s Sport Australasia, Consultant with Sport New Zealand and National Governing Bodies

And MORE!

Participating Organizations:

Women’s Declaration International (WDI), represented by Kara Dansky, JD

Independent Women’s Forum (IWF, IWV, IWN), represented by Hadley Manning

Concerned Women for America (CWA), represented by Doreen Denny

Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), represented by Elizabeth Fedak, PhD

Fair Play for Women, UK, represented by Fiona McAnena

