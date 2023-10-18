MRM Global Chief Technology Officer Moves to IPG in New Role to Build Tech, Data and Platform Solutions that Accelerate Growth for Clients

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Jayna Kothary will be taking on a new role as IPG’s Chief Solutions Architect, moving to IPG from its subsidiary MRM, where she had been the Global Chief Technology Officer at the relationship marketing and martech company. Jayna begins her new role at IPG on November 1, and will report to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky. In the new position, Jayna will architect technology teams and solutions for IPG clients that integrate the company’s data, platform and commerce capabilities to drive accelerated growth for brands and marketers. Jayna will also focus on developing partnerships and resources that further innovation, and work alongside business operating leaders to accelerate growth for clients across IPG.

“With leading-edge data and platform solutions like Acxiom and RafterOne, and our recently-centralized performance media and ad tech offering Kinesso, we can integrate data, platform and commerce solutions directly into the work we create for clients. Jayna has a deep understanding of how to leverage creative, marketing technology, and communications assets to deliver growth for clients in a dynamic media environment. Having Jayna join the central corporate team at IPG will further our success at driving growth for clients across the portfolio,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

During her time at MRM, Jayna oversaw technology platform services, commerce, and founded a consulting services practice. She led the integration of Commerce into the Adobe Center of Excellence for the agency, and rapidly scaled its Salesforce practice and was a key member of the team that led IPG’s RafterOne acquisition and integration. Jayna also diversified MRM’s Commerce business from technology implementation to end-to-end consultancy, architecture and realized the vision for launching Commerce as a service. As she takes on her new role at IPG, MRM’s deep bench of talent will step in to lead the agency’s Commerce and Global Platform Business.

“Increasingly, marketing technology forms the foundation for developing consumer insights, campaign planning and execution, content that converts, and measurement. It’s part of the fabric of how we deliver work product and engage with clients, and how we help them grow and achieve future fit strategies. Having the right solutions leads to increased efficiency and improved consumer experiences, which is what accelerates growth for brands. I’m excited and humbled to take on a larger role at IPG, working closely with Philippe, Jeriad Zoghby, Jacki Kelley and key operative leaders across the group, in order to ensure we’re building the right solutions that help brands win now and in the future,” added Jayna Kothary.

Jayna’s prior experience includes senior leadership roles at Vodafone and BP in the areas of transformation, customer retention and sales, as well as senior roles at WPP, where she served as Chief Technology Officer, Global Client Accounts. She started her career as a management consultant at KPMG. Jayna’s expertise in building consumer centric experiences for brands, leveraging data and technology comes with extensive knowledge of marketing technology, as well as how to leverage innovators and start-ups to build competitive advantage in an increasingly competitive and demanding world. In addition to her recognition as Fast Company’s Innovative Leader of the Year in 2022, Kothary was named on the 2022 “40 Over Forty” list.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

