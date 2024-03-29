A Pennsylvania federal appeals court has ruled that mail-in ballots received without accurate handwritten dates on the outside of envelopes are not valid, a ruling that will have a significant impact on this year’s elections in the key battleground state.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled 2-1 on Wednesday, overturning a lower court’s November decision.
The lower court had ruled that even without the proper dates, mail-in ballots should be counted if re
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Mail-in ballots must have dates on envelopes, Pennsylvania appeals court rules - March 29, 2024
- Georgia poised to mandate parental permission for children under 16 to use social media - March 29, 2024
- Democratic leader has 2 words for Republicans looking to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas - March 29, 2024