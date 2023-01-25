LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), announces the launch of its new 4G GPS SmartSole in Sweden through its distribution partner Posifon AB. The upgraded GPS SmartSole introduction will be an important part of Posifon’s recently won national service agreement with major municipalities across Sweden related to providing home care, personal tracking, and security for seniors. Initial shipments of the GPS SmartSole will be distributed to healthcare organizations, from memory care clinics to hospitals and social care organizations across Sweden.

“We are excited to launch this next generation 4G Cat M1 GPS SmartSole in one of Europe’s most advanced healthcare countries when it comes to addressing the needs of Alzheimer and Dementia patients, “stated Andrew Duncan Metalert Director. “Our partner Posifon has done an incredible job in securing national distribution channels after many years of trials and evaluation by the Swedish authorities.”

“We are very pleased by how well this latest generation of the Made in U.S.A. SmartSole has been received by our customers, especially with an extended battery life that can last up to 5 days” stated Henrik Essunger, Managing Director Posifon AB. “As the year progresses, we expect sales to increase significantly, across Sweden and other parts of Scandinavia and Europe.”

The next generation SmartSoles were recently featured in a BCS article, titled ‘How a hidden Tracker is Saving Lives’. The BCS organization is the chartered institute for IT, with over 60,000 members in 150 countries. Metalert is also expected to announce the launch of its GPS SmartSole Plus product later in the quarter. The GPS SmartSole Plus will come with all of the normal GPS SmartSole features plus Wi-Fi tracking for indoors and Bluetooth for connecting to other wearable medical devices, thus turning the SmartSole Plus into a mobile hub. It will also boast a new innovative design which can support an add-on option for carbon fiber reinforcement plates for heavy duty or military grade use.

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact MetAlert at info@metalert.com

About Posifon AB

Based in Goteborg, Sweden, Posifon AB is an IT/telecom company that, based on app- and mobile technology, develops new services for increased welfare. Positioned as an innovative company with a close connection to its customers, Posifon’s vision is that everyone, regardless of age, family situation, living situation and ability should be able to feel safe, independent, and part of a community. Safety and independence means a higher quality of life. To fulfill the vision, Posifon develops and offers mobile safety alarms with advanced additional services. Posifon is the leading player on the market for GPS based personal safety alarms in Sweden,. have a strong market share in Norway and works through partners in the rest of Europe.

Contact: henrik.essunger@posifon.se

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with movement, cognitive and spatial awareness disorders. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The Company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® — think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

Social Media:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/metalertinc

IG: https://www.instagram.com/metalert/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metalertinc

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metalertinc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUlYP1WQoLdKkDzwhGkx40Q

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document’s content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further, MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

For general information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, and consumer purchase:

MetAlert, Inc.

Tel: 213.489.3019

Email: info@metalert.com or ir@metalert.com

MetAlert

United Kingdom, London

Nelson Skip Riddle

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Email: nsriddle@metalert.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com