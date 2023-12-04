Earns Perfect Score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced its inclusion in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), receiving a perfect score in the fifth consecutive edition of the survey for recognition of its inclusive workplace. The CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The 2023-2024 CEI noted Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+-inclusive policies and practices for the company’s employees including its non-discrimination workplace protections, robust same-sex and transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and a wide range of resources and programming offered by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq), Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+ employee network.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

In satisfying the CEI’s criteria, Nasdaq received the top score and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

“Nasdaq is committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports employees of all backgrounds and enables our colleagues to bring their full selves to work,” said Laura Agharkar, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Culture at Nasdaq. “We are proud to be recognized by HRC for our ongoing efforts to ensure Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+ colleagues are supported and empowered with the tools, benefits, and resources they need to succeed.”

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. “Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.”

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-