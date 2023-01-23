NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $152.0 million, or $3.52 per diluted common share, compared to $154.9 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Generated positive operating leverage of $21.7 million with total revenues increasing 8.1%, or $38.9 million, while operating expenses were higher by 6.0%, or $17.2 million.

Net interest income in 2022 improved in comparison to 2021, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Reserve’s targeted Federal Funds rate combined with growth in earning assets, strongly overcoming a $17.6 million ($0.31 per diluted share) year-over-year decrease in income from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $17.1 million ($0.31 per diluted share) in 2022, compared to a net benefit of $8.3 million ($0.15 per diluted share) in 2021.

Card services income was lower than 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin Amendment”) of approximately $8 million ($0.14 per diluted share).

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $36.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $37.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 improved in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021 and the linked third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Funds rate, despite a $7.5 million ($0.13 per diluted share) decrease in income from the PPP.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.7 million ($0.14 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Card services income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment of approximately $4 million ($0.07 per diluted share).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred merger expenses of $1.0 million ($0.02 per diluted share) related to the pending acquisition of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

CEO Comments

“Our operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect strong execution by our team, including organic loan growth of over 10% and disciplined cost of funds management,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We recognized the benefits of an asset-sensitive balance sheet in 2022 with increases in the targeted Fed Funds rate, and our credit quality continues to be excellent with low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming assets.”

“In December, we entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Aligned cultures and complementary markets support the strategic rationale for our partnership with this premier community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, CT. We expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2023, pending required regulatory and shareholder approvals.”

“We were pleased to reach the milestone of 10 consecutive years of annual dividend increases in 2022,” added Watt. “The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to consistent and favorable long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $36.1 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.84

Excluding merger expenses and securities gains (losses), diluted earnings per share of $0.86 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $100.2 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on a FTE basis was 3.68% 1 , up 17 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter, due primarily to a 34 bp increase in the yields on earning assets

, up 17 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter, due primarily to a 34 bp increase in the yields on earning assets Total cost of deposits of 0.17%, up 8 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 0.37%, up 19 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $34.3 million, excluding securities gains (losses) and was 25.6% of total revenue Pre-Provision Net

Revenue (“PPNR”) PPNR1 was $55.8 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2022 and was 8.3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021 Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans of $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022, up 10.2% from December 31, 2021, excluding impact of PPP loans

Period end loans increased $752.0 million from December 31, 2021, excluding $0.9 million and $101.2 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.18%, annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.26%, down from 0.28% in the prior quarter

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.24% Capital Announced a $0.30 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2023, which was a $0.02 per share, or 7.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2022

Stockholders’ equity was $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2022

Tangible book value per share 2 was $20.65 at December 31, 2022, modestly lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher than the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to the impact of the changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”)

was $20.65 at December 31, 2022, modestly lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher than the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to the impact of the changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) Tangible equity to assets of 7.73% 1

CET1 ratio of 12.12%; Leverage ratio of 10.32%

Loans

Period end total loans were $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.50 billion at December 31, 2021.

Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $752.0 million from December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased $109.8 million to $1.27 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $152.6 million to $2.81 billion; and total consumer loans increased $489.5 million to $4.08 billion.

Total PPP loans as of December 31, 2022 were $0.9 million (net of unamortized fees) with over 99% of the original $836 million forgiven or extinguished through the fourth quarter of 2022. The following PPP loan activity occurred during the fourth quarter of 2022: $2.2 million of loans forgiven. $0.1 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at December 31, 2022, compared to 23% at September 30, 2022 and 21% at December 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $9.50 billion, compared to $10.23 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits was primarily concentrated in certain larger more rate-sensitive accounts. The effects of tighter monetary policy, inflation and higher rate alternatives continued to weigh on balances. Even though deposit balances declined from 2021, year-end 2022 deposit balances are still 25.1% higher than the end of 2019.

Loan to deposit ratio was 85.8% at December 31, 2022, compared to 73.3% at December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $99.8 million, which was up $5.3 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022 and up $14.6 million, or 17.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher yields on earning assets. PPP income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, which was $0.2 million lower compared to the prior quarter and down $7.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The NIM on a FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.68%, up 17 bps from the third quarter of 2022 and up 60 bps from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher earning asset yields partly offset by higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were up 34 bps from the prior quarter and up 79 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $73.8 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter and declined $216.1 million, or 2.0% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the prior quarter: Loan yields increased 38 bps to 4.72% for the quarter. During the fourth quarter, the Company shifted from an excess liquidity position to an overnight borrowing position. The Company had net average short-term interest-earning assets of $185.0 million in the third quarter compared to net average short-term borrowings of $138.0 million in the fourth quarter. The impact of the change net liquidity position was approximately a $3.2 million decrease in net interest income.

Total cost of deposits was 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 8 bps from the prior quarter and up 9 bps from the same period in the prior year.

The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 0.57%, up 28 bps from the prior quarter and up 33 bps from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans was 18 bps compared to 7 bps in the prior quarter and 22 bps in the fourth quarter of 2021. Recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs from the prior quarter was driven by higher charge-offs in the other consumer portfolio and lower recoveries in the commercial and industrial portfolio.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2022 and 0.27% (0.28% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2021.

Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.7 million with net charge-offs of $3.7 million. Provision expense was $3.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2022 and $4.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in provision expense from the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by loan growth and less favorable economic forecasts in 2022 versus an improving economic forecast in the prior year.

The allowance for loan losses was $100.8 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.22% (1.23% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 1.23% (1.24% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter at $5.3 million and compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 at $5.1 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $34.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, down $3.0 million from the third quarter and down $6.8 million from the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Card services income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment. Card services income was lower than the prior quarter driven primarily by lower levels of card utilization.

Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the prior quarter driven by market decline, seasonal revenues recognized in the third quarter and lower activity-based fees. Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by lower activity-based fees and market performance. In 2022, the Company recognized approximately $2.5 million of fees related to statutory plan document restatement requirements that generally recur on a six-year cycle.

Wealth management fees were lower than the prior quarter due to seasonal tax preparation services in the third quarter and lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven primarily by market performance.

Other income decreased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by lower commercial loan swap fees.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense, excluding $1.0 million of merger expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was up 2.4% from the previous quarter and up 4.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Salaries and benefits decreased 2.3% from the prior quarter driven by lower benefit plan costs. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by increased salaries and wages, including merit pay increases and higher levels of incentive compensation accruals.

Technology and data services expenses were consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.

Professional fees and outside services expense were higher than the prior quarter due to seasonal expenses and timing of external services for several tactical and strategic initiatives.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 22.8% for the third quarter of 2022 and 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 7.73%. Tangible book value per share 2 was $20.65 at December 31, 2022, $20.25 at September 30, 2022 and $22.26 at December 31, 2021.

at 7.73%. Tangible book value per share was $20.65 at December 31, 2022, $20.25 at September 30, 2022 and $22.26 at December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity decreased $76.9 million from December 31, 2021 driven by the $166.7 million decrease in AOCI due primarily to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends declared of $49.8 million and the repurchase of common stock of $14.7 million, partly offset by net income generation of $152.0 million.

December 31, 2022, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.32 % and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.38%.

The Company purchased 400,000 shares of its common stock in the first half of 2022 at an average price of $36.78 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. There were 1,600,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan which is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share at a meeting held today, an increase of $0.02, or 7.1%, from the amount paid in the first quarter of 2022. 2022 was the tenth consecutive year of annual dividend increases by the Company. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Merger

On December 5, 2022, NBT announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Salisbury Bancorp, Inc., a 14 branch community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, CT, in an all stock transaction. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. had assets of $1.51 billion, deposits of $1.33 billion, and net loans of $1.18 billion as of September 30, 2022. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and required regulatory approvals.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to review fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.74 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,144,666 43,110,932 43,092,851 43,385,451 43,574,539 Return on average assets3 1.23 % 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.23 % Return on average equity3 12.30 % 12.87 % 12.73 % 12.78 % 11.89 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 16.54 % 17.12 % 17.00 % 16.87 % 15.70 % Net interest margin1 3 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 2.95 % 3.08 % 12 Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 3.52 $ 3.54 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,181,312 43,718,804 Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.33 % Return on average equity 12.67 % 12.71 % Return on average tangible common equity1 16.89 % 16.92 % Net interest margin1 3.34 % 3.03 % 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 30,862 $ 97,303 $ 328,593 $ 913,315 $ 1,111,296 Securities available for sale 1,527,225 1,556,501 1,619,356 1,662,697 1,687,361 Securities held to maturity 919,517 929,541 936,512 895,005 733,210 Net loans 8,049,347 7,807,984 7,684,081 7,559,826 7,406,459 Total assets 11,739,296 11,640,742 11,720,459 12,147,833 12,012,111 Total deposits 9,495,933 9,918,751 10,028,708 10,461,623 10,234,469 Total borrowings 787,950 277,889 265,796 278,788 311,476 Total liabilities 10,565,742 10,484,196 10,531,903 10,945,583 10,761,658 Stockholders’ equity 1,173,554 1,156,546 1,188,556 1,202,250 1,250,453 Capital: Equity to assets 10.00 % 9.94 % 10.14 % 9.90 % 10.41 % Tangible equity ratio1 7.73 % 7.64 % 7.87 % 7.70 % 8.20 % Book value per share $ 27.38 $ 27.00 $ 27.75 $ 27.96 $ 28.97 Tangible book value per share2 $ 20.65 $ 20.25 $ 20.99 $ 21.25 $ 22.26 Leverage ratio 10.32 % 10.21 % 9.77 % 9.52 % 9.41 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.12 % 12.17 % 12.14 % 12.23 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.19 % 13.27 % 13.27 % 13.39 % 13.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.38 % 15.50 % 15.50 % 15.64 % 15.73 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 43.42 $ 37.95 $ 37.59 $ 36.13 $ 38.52

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 17,233 $ 19,098 $ 23,673 $ 25,812 $ 30,285 90 days past due and still accruing 3,823 2,732 2,096 1,944 2,458 Total nonperforming loans 21,056 21,830 25,769 27,756 32,743 Other real estate owned 105 – – – 167 Total nonperforming assets 21,161 21,830 25,769 27,756 32,910 Allowance for loan losses 100,800 96,800 93,600 90,000 92,000 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.23 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.44 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 478.72 % 443.43 % 363.23 % 324.25 % 280.98 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.24 % 0.29 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.22 % Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.24 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.44 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 478.72 % 443.43 % 363.27 % 324.24 % 280.96 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.25 % 0.29 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 2022 2021 Net charge-offs by line of business: 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial & industrial $ (45 ) $ (1,045 ) $ (298 ) $ 139 $ 1,929 Commercial real estate 8 324 (246 ) 346 372 Residential real estate and home equity (79 ) (56 ) (210 ) 163 51 Indirect auto 445 222 163 135 (58 ) Residential solar 596 43 153 132 170 Other consumer 2,752 1,796 1,228 1,681 1,633 Total net charge-offs $ 3,677 $ 1,284 $ 790 $ 2,596 $ 4,097 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.66 % 0.78 % Commercial real estate 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Paycheck protection program 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Residential real estate 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.88 % 0.92 % Auto 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.79 % Residential solar 3.21 % 3.08 % 3.00 % 2.97 % 3.04 % Other consumer 6.27 % 6.67 % 6.19 % 6.24 % 6.66 % Total 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.23 % Total excluding PPP loans 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.24 % 2022 2021 Loans by line of business: 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial & industrial $ 1,265,082 $ 1,258,871 $ 1,298,072 $ 1,214,834 $ 1,155,240 Commercial real estate 2,807,941 2,724,728 2,670,633 2,709,611 2,655,367 Paycheck protection program 949 3,328 17,286 50,977 101,222 Residential real estate 1,649,870 1,626,528 1,606,188 1,584,551 1,571,232 Indirect auto 989,587 952,757 936,516 890,643 859,454 Residential solar 856,798 728,898 599,565 514,526 440,016 Home equity 314,124 313,557 313,395 319,180 330,357 Other consumer 265,796 296,117 336,026 365,504 385,571 Total loans $ 8,150,147 $ 7,904,784 $ 7,777,681 $ 7,649,826 $ 7,498,459 PPP income recognized $ 71 $ 320 $ 1,301 $ 1,976 $ 7,545 PPP unamortized fees $ 45 $ 108 $ 414 $ 1,629 $ 3,420

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2022

2021

Cash and due from banks $ 166,488 $ 157,775 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 30,862 1,111,296 Equity securities, at fair value 30,784 33,550 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,527,225 1,687,361 Securities held to maturity (fair value $812,647 and $735,260, respectively) 919,517 733,210 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,713 25,098 Loans held for sale 562 830 Loans 8,150,147 7,498,459 Less allowance for loan losses 100,800 92,000 Net loans $ 8,049,347 $ 7,406,459 Premises and equipment, net 69,047 72,093 Goodwill 281,204 280,541 Intangible assets, net 7,341 8,927 Bank owned life insurance 232,409 228,238 Other assets 379,797 266,733 Total assets $ 11,739,296 $ 12,012,111 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,617,324 $ 3,689,556 Savings, NOW and money market 5,444,837 6,043,441 Time 433,772 501,472 Total deposits $ 9,495,933 $ 10,234,469 Short-term borrowings 585,012 97,795 Long-term debt 4,815 13,995 Subordinated debt, net 96,927 98,490 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 281,859 215,713 Total liabilities $ 10,565,742 $ 10,761,658 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,173,554 $ 1,250,453 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,739,296 $ 12,012,111

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 95,620 $ 79,470 $ 332,768 $ 302,175 Securities available for sale 7,831 6,101 29,653 23,305 Securities held to maturity 5,050 3,097 17,582 12,551 Other 671 639 4,067 1,845 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 109,172 $ 89,307 $ 384,070 $ 339,876 Interest expense Deposits $ 4,092 $ 2,132 $ 9,923 $ 10,714 Short-term borrowings 2,510 28 2,623 158 Long-term debt 21 88 161 389 Subordinated debt 1,346 1,360 5,424 5,437 Junior subordinated debt 1,424 518 3,749 2,090 Total interest expense $ 9,393 $ 4,126 $ 21,880 $ 18,788 Net interest income $ 99,779 $ 85,181 $ 362,190 $ 321,088 Provision for loan losses 7,677 3,097 17,147 (8,257 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 92,102 $ 82,084 $ 345,043 $ 329,345 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,598 $ 3,804 $ 14,630 $ 13,348 Card services income 4,958 8,847 29,058 34,682 Retirement plan administration fees 10,661 11,816 48,112 42,188 Wealth management 8,017 8,619 33,311 33,718 Insurance services 3,438 3,394 14,696 14,083 Bank owned life insurance income 1,419 1,629 6,044 6,217 Net securities (losses) gains (217 ) (2 ) (1,131 ) 566 Other 2,217 3,004 10,858 12,992 Total noninterest income $ 34,091 $ 41,111 $ 155,578 $ 157,794 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 47,235 $ 44,118 $ 187,830 $ 172,580 Technology and data services 9,124 8,563 35,712 34,717 Occupancy 6,521 6,635 26,282 26,048 Professional fees and outside services 4,811 4,903 16,810 16,306 Office supplies and postage 1,699 1,528 6,140 6,006 FDIC expense 798 798 3,197 3,041 Advertising 879 1,019 2,822 2,521 Amortization of intangible assets 539 651 2,264 2,808 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 957 956 2,647 2,915 Merger expenses 967 – 967 – Other 5,979 5,934 19,794 20,339 Total noninterest expense $ 79,509 $ 75,105 $ 304,465 $ 287,281 Income before income tax expense $ 46,684 $ 48,090 $ 196,156 $ 199,858 Income tax expense 10,563 10,780 44,161 44,973 Net income $ 36,121 $ 37,310 $ 151,995 $ 154,885 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 3.54 $ 3.57 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 3.52 $ 3.54

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 95,620 $ 85,266 $ 78,539 $ 73,343 $ 79,470 Securities available for sale 7,831 7,665 7,317 6,840 6,101 Securities held to maturity 5,050 4,854 4,185 3,493 3,097 Other 671 1,429 1,442 525 639 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 109,172 $ 99,214 $ 91,483 $ 84,201 $ 89,307 Interest expense Deposits $ 4,092 $ 2,233 $ 1,756 $ 1,842 $ 2,132 Short-term borrowings 2,510 84 13 16 28 Long-term debt 21 20 33 87 88 Subordinated debt 1,346 1,360 1,359 1,359 1,360 Junior subordinated debt 1,424 1,039 737 549 518 Total interest expense $ 9,393 $ 4,736 $ 3,898 $ 3,853 $ 4,126 Net interest income $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 $ 85,181 Provision for loan losses 7,677 4,484 4,390 596 3,097 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 92,102 $ 89,994 $ 83,195 $ 79,752 $ 82,084 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,598 $ 3,581 $ 3,763 $ 3,688 $ 3,804 Card services income 4,958 5,654 9,751 8,695 8,847 Retirement plan administration fees 10,661 11,496 12,676 13,279 11,816 Wealth management 8,017 8,402 8,252 8,640 8,619 Insurance services 3,438 3,892 3,578 3,788 3,394 Bank owned life insurance income 1,419 1,560 1,411 1,654 1,629 Net securities (losses) (217 ) (148 ) (587 ) (179 ) (2 ) Other 2,217 2,735 2,812 3,094 3,004 Total noninterest income $ 34,091 $ 37,172 $ 41,656 $ 42,659 $ 41,111 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 47,235 $ 48,371 $ 46,716 $ 45,508 $ 44,118 Technology and data services 9,124 9,096 8,945 8,547 8,563 Occupancy 6,521 6,481 6,487 6,793 6,635 Professional fees and outside services 4,811 3,817 3,906 4,276 4,903 Office supplies and postage 1,699 1,469 1,548 1,424 1,528 FDIC expense 798 787 810 802 798 Advertising 879 559 730 654 1,019 Amortization of intangible assets 539 544 545 636 651 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 957 549 757 384 956 Merger expenses 967 – – – – Other 5,979 5,021 5,675 3,119 5,934 Total noninterest expense $ 79,509 $ 76,694 $ 76,119 $ 72,143 $ 75,105 Income before income tax expense $ 46,684 $ 50,472 $ 48,732 $ 50,268 $ 48,090 Income tax expense 10,563 11,499 10,957 11,142 10,780 Net income $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 $ 37,310 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 0.86

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q4 – 2022 Q3 – 2022 Q2 – 2022 Q1 – 2022 Q4 – 2021 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 39,573 3.31 % $ 191,463 2.51 % $ 553,548 0.82 % $ 990,319 0.17 % $ 1,145,794 0.16 % Securities taxable1 2,480,959 1.88 % 2,491,315 1.83 % 2,439,960 1.74 % 2,284,578 1.67 % 2,081,796 1.57 % Securities tax-exempt1 5 208,238 2.68 % 211,306 2.47 % 256,799 1.83 % 258,513 1.84 % 257,320 1.85 % FRB and FHLB stock 32,903 4.11 % 25,182 3.47 % 24,983 5.03 % 25,026 1.98 % 25,149 2.74 % Loans1 6 8,039,442 4.72 % 7,808,025 4.34 % 7,707,730 4.09 % 7,530,674 3.95 % 7,507,165 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,801,115 4.02 % $ 10,727,291 3.68 % $ 10,983,020 3.35 % $ 11,089,110 3.09 % $ 11,017,224 3.23 % Other assets 855,410 887,378 883,498 947,578 982,136 Total assets $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,169,192 0.39 % $ 2,332,341 0.15 % $ 2,577,367 0.14 % $ 2,720,338 0.15 % $ 2,678,477 0.16 % NOW deposit accounts 1,604,096 0.33 % 1,548,115 0.21 % 1,580,132 0.07 % 1,583,091 0.05 % 1,551,846 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,823,056 0.03 % 1,854,122 0.03 % 1,845,128 0.03 % 1,794,549 0.03 % 1,725,004 0.05 % Time deposits 432,110 0.41 % 455,168 0.35 % 478,531 0.37 % 494,632 0.40 % 537,875 0.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,028,454 0.27 % $ 6,189,746 0.14 % $ 6,481,158 0.11 % $ 6,592,610 0.11 % $ 6,493,202 0.13 % Federal funds purchased 56,576 4.03 % 1,522 3.39 % – – – – 65 – Repurchase agreements 76,334 0.11 % 69,048 0.10 % 60,061 0.09 % 72,768 0.09 % 97,389 0.11 % Short-term borrowings 177,533 4.28 % 6,440 3.33 % – – – – 1 – Long-term debt 3,817 2.18 % 3,331 2.38 % 5,336 2.48 % 13,979 2.52 % 14,004 2.49 % Subordinated debt, net 97,839 5.46 % 98,748 5.46 % 98,642 5.53 % 98,531 5.59 % 98,422 5.48 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 5.58 % 101,196 4.07 % 101,196 2.92 % 101,196 2.20 % 101,196 2.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,541,749 0.57 % $ 6,470,031 0.29 % $ 6,746,393 0.23 % $ 6,879,084 0.23 % $ 6,804,279 0.24 % Demand deposits 3,658,965 3,708,131 3,711,049 3,710,124 3,719,070 Other liabilities 290,895 234,851 218,491 206,292 231,260 Stockholders’ equity 1,164,916 1,201,656 1,190,585 1,241,188 1,244,751 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 Interest rate spread 3.45 % 3.39 % 3.12 % 2.86 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 2.95 % 3.08 %

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 440,429 $ 3,072 0.70 % $ 932,086 $ 1,229 0.13 % Securities taxable1 2,424,925 43,229 1.78 % 1,910,641 31,962 1.67 % Securities tax-exempt1 5 233,515 5,070 2.17 % 220,759 4,929 2.23 % FRB and FHLB stock 27,040 995 3.68 % 25,255 616 2.44 % Loans1 6 7,772,962 333,008 4.28 % 7,543,149 302,331 4.01 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,898,871 $ 385,374 3.54 % $ 10,631,890 $ 341,067 3.21 % Other assets 893,197 983,809 Total assets $ 11,792,068 $ 11,615,699 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,447,978 $ 4,955 0.20 % $ 2,587,748 $ 5,117 0.20 % NOW deposit accounts 1,578,831 2,600 0.16 % 1,452,560 738 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,829,360 592 0.03 % 1,656,893 829 0.05 % Time deposits 464,912 1,776 0.38 % 577,150 4,030 0.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,321,081 $ 9,923 0.16 % $ 6,274,351 $ 10,714 0.17 % Federal funds purchased 14,644 588 4.02 % 17 – – Repurchase agreements 69,561 67 0.10 % 100,519 132 0.13 % Short-term borrowings 46,371 1,968 4.24 % 1,302 26 2.00 % Long-term debt 6,579 161 2.45 % 15,479 389 2.51 % Subordinated debt, net 98,439 5,424 5.51 % 98,259 5,437 5.53 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 3,749 3.70 % 101,196 2,090 2.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,657,871 $ 21,880 0.33 % $ 6,591,123 $ 18,788 0.29 % Demand deposits 3,696,957 3,565,693 Other liabilities 237,857 240,434 Stockholders’ equity 1,199,383 1,218,449 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,792,068 $ 11,615,699 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 363,494 $ 322,279 Interest rate spread 3.21 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.34 % 3.03 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,304 $ 1,191 Net interest income $ 362,190 $ 321,088

1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net income $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 $ 37,310 Income tax expense 10,563 11,499 10,957 11,142 10,780 Provision for loan losses 7,677 4,484 4,390 596 3,097 FTE adjustment 392 337 290 285 292 Net securities losses 217 148 587 179 2 Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve (185 ) 225 240 (260 ) (250 ) Merger expense 967 – – – – Nonrecurring expense – – – (172 ) 250 PPNR $ 55,752 $ 55,666 $ 54,239 $ 50,896 $ 51,481 Average assets $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 Return on average assets3 1.23 % 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.23 % PPNR return on average assets3 1.90 % 1.90 % 1.83 % 1.71 % 1.70 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 151,995 $ 154,885 Income tax expense 44,161 44,973 Provision for loan losses 17,147 (8,257 ) FTE adjustment 1,304 1,191 Net securities losses (gains) 1,131 (566 ) Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve 20 (1,300 ) Merger expense 967 – Nonrecurring expense (172 ) 4,418 PPNR $ 216,553 $ 195,344 Average Assets $ 11,792,068 $ 11,615,699 Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.33 % PPNR return on average assets 1.84 % 1.68 % PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in the provision for loan losses, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense. FTE adjustment 2022 2021 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net interest income $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 $ 85,181 Add: FTE adjustment 392 337 290 285 292 Net interest income (FTE) $ 100,171 $ 94,815 $ 87,875 $ 80,633 $ 85,473 Average earning assets $ 10,801,115 $ 10,727,291 $ 10,983,020 $ 11,089,110 $ 11,017,224 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.68 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 2.95 % 3.08 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 362,190 $ 321,088 Add: FTE adjustment 1,304 1,191 Net interest income (FTE) $ 363,494 $ 322,279 Average earning assets $ 10,898,871 $ 10,631,890 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.34 % 3.03 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.