MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will present at the Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually from April 8-11.

Joel Becker, NeuroPace’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate presentation on Monday, April 8 at 3:45pm ET, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

