North Carolina Republican activists have chosen the person running the state’s party day-today operations to become its next chairman, succeeding Michael Whatley after he was elevated to lead the Republican National Committee earlier this month.

Members of the state GOP’s Executive Committee voting Tuesday night in Johnston County elected party Executive Director Jason Simmons as state chairman over Lee County party Chairman Jim Womack by a more than 2-to-1 margin, a party

[Read Full story at source]